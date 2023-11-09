Realty Check: High Marks

BILLY JOEL famously sang “Wherever we’re together, that’s my home.” It was in this spirit that Beth and Kevin Theile of Bloomington searched for a home in Indy, where all three of their daughters reside. They especially hoped to be near Butler University, the alma mater that brought them together as undergrads and where their youngest is a student.

The couple scoured the city for weeks with friend and realtor Dan Brown. After putting in a bid on a home and having it rejected, the Theiles began to get discouraged. That’s when Brown showed them a listing in Tarkington Tower at the corner of 40th and North Meridian streets, Indianapolis’ first high-rise condominium, built in 1966. They were intrigued by the photos,but when they saw it in person, they realized the property was at “a new level” compared to the homes they’d been looking at, Kevin says. The bright spaces and modern updates were a huge plus. Any heavy lifting had been beautifully done by the previous owners, making the unit move-in ready, a key selling point. “There was a moment where it seemed too good to be true,” Kevin recalls. At the end of the tour, he and Beth turned to each other and agreed, “I can see us here.”

They can also see virtually the entire city. Thanks to the unit being on a corner of the 14th floor that’s free from visual obstructions, the vantage point delivers panoramic views in three directions. “We can gaze over Hinkle Fieldhouse, the granite stonework of Jordan Hall, and clear up to The Pyramids beyond 86th Street. We’re excited to watch the seasons change from our new perch,” Kevin says.

The couple has plans for new paint and carpet, but their three-bedroom, two-bath nest is ready to be enjoyed. With the proximity to their daughters—and Bulldogs basketball games—the Theiles scored their dream home.