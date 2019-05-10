Realty Check: Low-Key Luxury

If you asked a kid to design the perfect house, you’d probably get a huge yard, ample driveway space for riding bikes, and thousands of square feet for recreation. An adult might ask for marble countertops, Brazilian cherry-wood flooring, top-of-the-line appliances, and tons of storage. It’s rare to find a home that can thrill young and old alike, but this Washington Township spread has universal appeal.



Price

$989,900

Address

450 W. 79th St.

Agent

Kelly Todd, F.C. Tucker, 317-258-5253 Want To Buy It?

Carrying the title of the “greatest house in the world for hide-and-seek,” the sprawling brick property has six bedrooms, four full baths, three half-baths, and a four-car garage, with space for in-law quarters. The high-end architectural finishes prove that there’s more to the home than child’s play. The elegant entryway impresses with its columns and extensive trim, while pocket doors open into a bright, light-filled office with custom built-ins abutting every wall. The adjoining sunroom was a favorite spot for the family on lazy Sunday afternoons.

Recently remodeled, the open living room and kitchen easily handled a group of 30 for Thanksgiving, and on quieter nights provided the perfect stage for impromptu dance parties in front of the fireplace. Though the home’s statuesque exterior may seem imposing from its perch on over an acre, the interior proves that luxury and coziness can coexist in the name of familial comfort.