Realty Check: Low-Key Luxury
If you asked a kid to design the perfect house, you’d probably get a huge yard, ample driveway space for riding bikes, and thousands of square feet for recreation. An adult might ask for marble countertops, Brazilian cherry-wood flooring, top-of-the-line appliances, and tons of storage. It’s rare to find a home that can thrill young and old alike, but this Washington Township spread has universal appeal.
Price
$989,900
Address
450 W. 79th St.
Agent
Kelly Todd, F.C. Tucker, 317-258-5253
Recently remodeled, the open living room and kitchen easily handled a group of 30 for Thanksgiving, and on quieter nights provided the perfect stage for impromptu dance parties in front of the fireplace. Though the home’s statuesque exterior may seem imposing from its perch on over an acre, the interior proves that luxury and coziness can coexist in the name of familial comfort.