For Sale: Monochrome Modern

Built Urban, a real estate development company founded by Mike and Kate Tuttle, centers on the creation of design-focused housing in up-and-coming neighborhoods in the downtown core and adjacent neighborhoods. They’ve partnered with a group of investors, including Compendium and Trade Design, to acquire 13 plots in the neighborhood. “The product this group will be creating will hit on similar price points but take on a softer design aesthetic. More traditional silhouettes with modern design touches and really unique perks like income suites,” Mike explains.

One of the homes recently hit the market and ticks all the boxes for a discerning buyer who wants stylish design and quality finishes. Its sleek, dark exterior is broken up by accents of light gray brick and wood. The silhouette is a classic one, though modernized with the placement (and shape) of its windows and lack of any frou-frou adornments.

Inside, the open floor plan keeps it contemporary with a color palette of white, gray, and black. Unique textures add interest to the main level, like the slatted divider screens and dimensional tile on the fireplace wall. The kitchen features ample cabinet space, a waterfall island, and Fisher & Paykel appliances. It flows into a bright dining room (complete with built-in banquette) that leads to the backyard perfect for summertime entertaining at a safe social distance.

Coming in just shy of 2,800 square feet, the home offers four bedrooms, three-and-a-half bathrooms, and spacious finished basement. The master suite is awash in natural light and features a drool-worthy wet room—a large soaking tub sits inside the open shower area for a spa-rivaling experience. For Built Urban, the formula for success relies on carefully planned design and paired with quality materials and high-end products.

So, what led them to Kennedy-King for this next venture? It presented itself as a unique opportunity to contribute to a neighborhood with a blend of new and established homes. Another draw? Great businesses, restaurants, and breweries like West Fork Whiskey, LINE + form Atelier, Provider, and Cannon Ball Brewing Company. Mike explains, “We want to help foster an environment where the businesses can thrive alongside a healthy residential environment that engages with these and other downtown businesses on a regular basis. Ultimately, we want to see vibrant neighborhoods surrounding the core of the city, and Kennedy-King has all the tangible attributes to be a great example of that.”

Want to buy it?

Address: 1625 Bellefontaine St.

Price: $599,000

Agent: Kate Tuttle, 317-691-7705, Plat Collective

Gallery (Images courtesy The Home Aesthetic):