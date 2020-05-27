Realty Check: Prairie Doll

In a sea of beautiful homes in affluent Bridgewater, it can be difficult for any one to stand out. But this modern beauty gets plenty of double takes thanks to its contemporary Prairie-style exterior. Designed and constructed by Wedgewood Building Company in 2013, the front elevation is enlivened by tastefully simple landscaping that complements the natural stone texture. Floor-to-ceiling windows surround the front door, offering a preview of the bright, welcoming interior waiting on the other side.

Combining 12-foot ceilings and tons of windows with a color palette of light gray walls and white trim, the 4,240 square feet of living space feels incredibly roomy. The open layout isn’t the traditionally boxy concept. Each room maintains its own identity when unobstructed doorways separate the areas.

In the great room, a sleek fireplace cozies the space on chilly evenings. On warmer nights, it becomes a flex space, allowing you to pass through the French doors to the stonescaped outdoor retreat. For the current owners, this low-maintenance space is one of the best parts of the home. “The outside is gorgeous in the summer, as it is private and a sun trap, and then at night with the firepits going, it’s quiet and relaxing,” they say.

With three bedrooms, three-and-a-half bathrooms, and a finished basement furnished with a kitchenette and wet bar, there’s plenty of room for daily family life, as well as hosting great parties. If you want to get out of the house, Bridgewater offers golfing, clubhouse facilities, and space to walk or run without worrying about traffic. The neighborhood is quiet yet friendly and inclusive. Conveniently, Carmel City Center and Clay Terrace are just minutes away. Combining a beautiful home with these perks? As the owners say, “It’s the best of both worlds—peace, tranquility, and convenience.”

Want to Buy It?

Address

3432 Woodham Pl., Carmel

Price

$848,950

Adviser

Jeff Kucic, Engel & Völkers Indianapolis, 317-585-3575

Gallery (Images courtesy Leo White Photography):