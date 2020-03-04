Realty Check: Stately Old Northside Manor

It’s hard to believe that this stately Georgian is 108 years old. With crisp, white shutters against classic cedar shake siding, its timeless design hides any clue to its real age. A picket fence and tasteful landscaping are the cherries on top of an already charming exterior. Built in 1912, the home was designed by architect Willard Osler. If its walls could talk, we’ll bet they would have some fascinating stories. It was once the home of a prominent Indianapolis surgeon, Dr. Orange Scott Runnels, who specialized in abdominal and pelvic surgeries. He was appointed Indiana’s Surgeon General in 1897 and served under Governor Mount.

Inside, original features include the gleaming hardwoods and beautiful millwork. The light-filled interior gives the home an open, welcoming feel. Rich, navy blue walls in the living room provide excellent contrast against the detailing of the fireplace and built-ins. “This home is a prime example of modern urban living,” Realtor Joe Everhart says. “The owners have paid respect to the historic architecture through thoughtful preservation, while bringing things up to speed.”

The interior uses color and pattern carefully but deliberately—delivering just the right amount of vibrant interest. A powder room is livened up with the blues, greens, and yellows of a bold botanical wallpaper. Another bathroom utilizes punchy wallpaper to serve as an accent behind the mirror. In the kitchen, a hand-glazed tile backsplash with a striking pattern acts as the perfect complement to the more understated butcherblock countertops and Shaker style cabinetry. The layout of the kitchen means plenty of space for it to be an eat-in, while French doors open onto the back patio for an al fresco experience on warm summer nights. “The floorplan is incredibly flexible and can accommodate most any lifestyle,” Everhart says.

Coming in with over 4,000 square feet of living space, the home consists of four bedrooms and three-and-a-half bathrooms, plus a finished attic that could be used for an additional bedroom, play area, or video game zone. The renovated master bath beckons with a sumptuous soaking tub and walk-in shower. You get the feeling of “they just don’t make them like this anymore” when you come upon little windows tucked into the eaves, or the wavy glass delights of a large arched window in the stairway.

When you want to get out, all of downtown’s delights are conveniently nearby. On quieter evenings, enjoy a stroll down this beautiful section of New Jersey, with its mature, tree-lined sidewalks and lovingly maintained historic homes. A relaxing night in might be exactly what the doctor ordered.

Want to buy it?

Address: 1325 N. New Jersey St.

Price: $750,000

Agent: Joe Everhart, Everhart Studio, 317-916-1052

Gallery: (Images courtesy The Home Aesthetic)