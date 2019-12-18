Realty Check: Stunning Modern Lakefront On Geist

“If this modern lakefront home were in New York or L.A., it would be featured on an episode of Bravo’s Million Dollar Listing,” says realtor Bif Ward, and it’s easy to see why. Nearly every room has stunning views of Geist, while the interior is sleek, energized, and fresh. Designed by One 10 Studio, what was once a 1980s time capsule morphed into a modern retreat. Its transformation won the 2013 American Institute of Architects – Indianapolis, Merit Award.

The soaring entryway allows you to see straight through to the shimmering water out back, offering an immediate sense of serenity. “We added a centralized gable roof element that runs from above the front entry, through the house, and over the rear upper patio. By vaulting the ceiling under this roof element and adding an expanse of glazing at each end, a visual connection to the reservoir was established,” says architect Patrick Kestner.

This relatively simple design move packs quite a visual punch. There’s a sense of cohesiveness that goes beyond your run-of-the-mill open concept. With a two-story glass curtain wall, the upper, street level of the home still feels completely connected to the lower, lake level. At almost 6,000 square feet, the home has five bedrooms, six bathrooms, a fitness room, and five cozy fireplaces. The rooms share a timeless, neutral palette that utilizes natural accents of stone and wood to provide textural interest. Next to the sun-drenched dining area, the kitchen’s dark cabinetry offers excellent contrast. Its high-end finishes are sure to impress any discerning cook, with custom Neff Cabinets and Miele appliances.

After a lengthy, fruitless search, the owners’ waterfront wish list location seemed unobtainable until a listing with 200 feet of main body frontage and unobstructed views hit the market. They took just two hours to pull the trigger and two years for design and building. The perfect site did pose a logistical challenge, though One 10 was quick with a solution. “The existing topography and grade made it difficult to achieve a more functional driveway to the existing garage (lower level) and parking area at street level. We incorporated a retaining wall clad in the same stone veneer that we used on the house as a way to visually integrate the wall with the existing structure,” Kestner says.

The home has year-round appeal. Summertime offers picturesque views of sailboat races and its own three-slip marina. Fall evenings can be spent next to the custom fire pit, enjoying the sunset with a great glass of wine (this was a favorite unwinding spot for the owners). With a private deck off the master suite, the water lapping against the shore will lull you to sleep. If you’re looking for a little slice of lakefront heaven, you just found the whole pie.

Gallery (Courtesy Graham Photography)

: 9343 Seascape Drive: $1,695,000: Bif Ward, FC Tucker, 317-590-7871