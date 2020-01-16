Realty Check: Swanky Downtown Condo

Perched eight floors above the Indiana War Memorial Plaza, this modern industrial condo has unobstructed views of University Park and the Scottish Rite Cathedral. Thanks to floor-to-ceiling windows in nearly every room, the occupants are treated to the sight of five blocks of green space below—a luxury for downtown living in any city.

With its soothing color palette of grays and whites, the focus remains on the views and unique design elements throughout the home. Surprisingly, a long gallery hallway is faux concrete. The drywall was painted and textured to accomplish the look, while still retaining the warmer feel of drywall. Its steel girder is painted wood, with wooden bolt heads as accents. The owners went through several different vendors until achieving the authentic, industrial look of concrete they envisioned.

In the kitchen, glossy cabinets and sleek tile certainly impress, but a striking art wall near the windows commands the most attention. The owner is a self-proclaimed wannabe artist who finds great joy in creating (or re-creating) chalk art. “Our thought was to change out the art every few months and create something inspirational, cheerful, or whimsical,” she says. From graffiti to pop-art to mosaics, they have screenshots of artistic inspiration still waiting its turn for the wall, should a buyer need ideas.

Within the 3,052 square feet, there are three bedrooms, two-and-a-half bathrooms, a home gym, and a spacious balcony. Dinner guests congregating in the kitchen will be wowed by the handsome Scottish Rite illuminated at night, while warmer evenings on the terrace offer twinkling views of the city life below. Yet with Mass Ave just two blocks to the east, the action is just an elevator ride away.

