Realty Check: This or That

Petula Clark famously sang, “Things will be great when you’re downtown, no finer place for sure.” Whether you totally agree and are eyeing skyline views or you’d rather have ample green space on one of Indy’s favorite streets, both are available at comparable asking prices.

Even though it’s only about 10 minutes from Monument Circle, the tree-lined esplanade of North New Jersey Street gives its homes a cozy, small-town feel. Sitting on an almost unprecedented two-and-a-half lots, this Craftsman boasts more than 5,000 square feet of living space, a huge yard, and lovely gardens. The rooms are bright and spacious, with original 1910 charm seen in the gleaming hardwoods and wood trim throughout. Though the floor plan is open, each room maintains its own identity. There’s a lovely screened-in porch that leads to the backyard oasis complete with mature fruit trees, raised garden beds, and several distinct seating areas for conversation or quiet relaxation.

For those who prefer to take a page out of Clark’s songbook, this sleek condo offers a pristine perch above the energy of the city. Accessed via a secured, private elevator, this full-floor, open-concept unit surprises with more than 3,000 square feet of living space and impresses with high-end features. Exposed brick adds texture and warmth to the light color palette. Thanks to two reserved spaces in the garage, you’ll never need to worry about street parking. With so many terrific haunts in walking distance, you may find yourself leaving the car behind anyway.