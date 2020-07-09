Realty Check: Traders Point Estate

Influenced by Southern architecture, this northwestside property sits atop a wooded knoll and has five porches for enjoying incredible views over the 15-acre lot—from fields and pastures to the forested hillsides of Eagle Creek Park. Thanks to a nearby conservation easement, wildlife roams the land. The owners often find white-tailed deer sleeping in their shrubs. It’s the kind of shelter that makes you want to stay in place.

The home was built in 1989, though it appears much older thanks to a painstaking attention to historical accuracy. Chandeliers and sconces were handmade to replicate those that would have existed 200 years ago, and the main staircase is a copy of one inside Louisville’s historic Locust Grove home. Nearly all of the interior woodwork is warm quarter-sawn walnut. More than 7,500 square feet encompasses three bedrooms and three full bathrooms, plus a sprawling carriage house with two more bedrooms, a full bath, a workshop, and a three-car garage. Don’t worry about exterior maintenance, as the porches are made with ipe wood, a South American species renowned for its durability and resistance to rot. On the grounds, the owners gravitated to a wooded hillcrest where they could gaze upon prairie grasses stirred by evening summer breezes as if they were ocean waves—a reminder that the best aspects of real estate don’t always shine in a now-common virtual tour.

Want to Buy It?

Address

7510 Fishback Rd.

Price

$2,100,000

Agent

Adam Corya, Carpenter Realtors, 317-460-6514