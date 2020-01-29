Realty Check: Watermark On The Canal

If you told your Realtor that you wanted a prime downtown location with great neighbors and stunning views, plus attractive, timeless homes, chances are he or she would let you in on one of Indy’s best kept secrets—Watermark. This gated community of 39 single-family homes (plus a few condos) blends luxury and convenience. Attached two-car garages eliminate the headache of downtown parking, with the added bonus of the Red Line only a block away for easy commuting. Homes directly on the Canal come with a $1 million–plus price tag, while the remaining range between $500 and $700k and still offer gorgeous views of the water or skyline.

Only a few homes come up for sale each year, and they tend to go quickly, some by word of mouth. Over the last five years, the average was less than three homes listed per year. Broker Brett Berty of Everhart Studio believes the homes sell so quickly because “the amenities of our hidden neighborhood are discovered by buyers looking to have the best of suburban living in a most urban location.” Two of Berty’s current listings are in Watermark—631 N. Ellsworth St. and 650 N. Senate Ave. Aside from their cheery exteriors, each offers buyers’ favorites like hardwood floors, French doors, spacious balconies, and excellent natural light throughout. The Senate Avenue house is the larger of the two, with three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, and 3,100 square feet of living space. Ellsworth comes in at 2,900 square feet, two bedrooms, and three bathrooms.

In the mood for a relaxing evening? Residents enjoy visiting with their neighbors in the private courtyard and lounging next to firepits. With the Canal Walk and Cultural Trail right outside the gates, there’s no shortage of fresh air-recreation.

A recently added playground on the Canal is a favorite feature for the sellers of 311 W. Walnut St. In addition to great neighbors, they love the easy access for biking and walking on the Canal, heading to Mass Ave or the Circle, and visiting Fletcher Place. The home’s classic exterior features a two-story wall of windows that creates a bright, vibrant interior. Wood paneling and a coffered ceiling in the office add a sense of richness and warmth to the home, while the basement impresses with a home theater setup. Just shy of 3,200 square feet, the home offers three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

To Realtor Debbie Pidgeon, Watermark appeals to a variety of buyers—from families with children to later-year career professionals—thanks to its excellent location and countless amenities. Whether you want to be part of the action or just watch it all go by from your private balcony, you’ve got the best of both worlds right here.

Want to buy?

Address: 631 N. Ellsworth St.

Price: $651,999

Agent: Brett Berty, Everhart Studio, 317-916-1052

Address: 650 N. Senate Ave.

Price: $685,000

Agent: Brett Berty, Everhart Studio, 317-916-1052

Address: 311 W. Walnut St.

Price: $694,000

Agent: Debbie Pidgeon, Weichert Realtors Cooper Group Indy, 317-538-5885