A Home On The Canal With A Rare, Quiet Feel

After the winter we just endured, few things sound nicer than a little fresh air and a sunny stroll along the Canal. Even more enticing? Imagine that your house is mere steps away, tucked in a gated community of timeless and luxurious homes. It’s not pie in the sky—it’s Watermark. The neighborhood of 39 single-family homes boasts an unbeatable downtown location, stunning vistas, and a rare, quiet feel in the heart of the city.

While some Watermark residences are located directly on the Canal, others are situated around an interior courtyard. The front door of this home leads straight out into the courtyard—a prime locale that offers pretty views of the lawn and soothing fountain sounds when the windows are open. For the current owners, this tranquility is one of the defining features. “When you’re inside the neighborhood sitting on the front porch or in the courtyard, the noise of the city disappears and you could be anywhere,” they say.

Built in 2000 and recently remodeled, the interior’s light color palette complements high ceilings and numerous windows for a space that’s bright and inviting. With more than 3,000 square feet of living space, including three bedrooms and three bathrooms, it’s a spacious footprint for downtown. There’s room to spread out and entertain, with a basement that’s especially appealing thanks to its wet bar and media area. If you’d rather hang outside, take your pick from open deck space, the front porch, or private side patio.

Homes often sell by word of mouth in this urban oasis that’s also on the Indianapolis Cultural Trail. Whether you grab dinner on Mass Ave, walk a couple blocks to the Phoenix Theatre, or prefer a quiet night in, the possibilities are endless. This hidden gem of a neighborhood will leave its mark on you.

Want to buy it?

Address: 630 N. Senate Ave.

Price: $649,900

Agent: Matt Kressley, F.C. Tucker, 317-445-3767