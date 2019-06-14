Shoptalk: The Marshmallow Monkey

The Marshmallow Monkey

3660 IN-252, Martinsville, 317-494-6020

The room stocked with shower bombs and bath teas, perfect for gifting.

, turquoise fish statues sourced from India and antique iron-and-glass chandeliers aren’t what you’d expect to find in a barn anywhere in Indiana, but that’s what shoppers come for when The Marshmallow Monkey in Martinsville swings open its doors every weekend. Owners Brandon and Nicole Nicoloff relocated their rustic-chic home boutique from Franklin to greener pastures earlier this year. Their goods are now beautifully spread out in a barn near their brick home, which was built to resemble an old schoolhouse that once graced the property. The owners source a good bit of their collection from estate sales and antiques buyers and sprinkle modern items among the perfectly merchandised Joanna Gaines–style decor. Among the industrial and farmhouse pieces, mainstays include the timeworn wood buffet tables of your dreams and cage-like centerpieces meant to be filled with greenery and accents to create decorative vignettes. You can go to town at this country gem.