The Simmons’s Soiree Space

❶ The 3,000-sq.-ft. outdoor-living space has 360-degree views and a hot tub overlooking Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

❷ A family photo taken in Park City. The couple spends quite a bit of time in Utah, where they have a second home.

❸ Liz’s favorite bit of decor. The clay vase, a gift from her father, blends in perfectly with the neutral-earthy color scheme.

❹ St. Elmo shrimp cocktail sauce is a must whenever the duo entertains, which they do as often as they possibly can.

❺ Mike and Liz especially enjoy hosting out-of-towners. This group included a new friend: a violinist competing in Indy.

❻ An invisible wall keeps the skyline always in sight. It opens up to create indoor-outdoor flow during large parties.

❼ Vino never stops pouring, thanks to a wine room kept at 58 degrees. It has its own cooling system (and a humidor).

❽ All the clocks in the home are by independent artists. Red hands on this brushed-stainless one help Liz to be on time.