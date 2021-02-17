The Rooftop Deck Is Fountain Square’s Must-Have Home Feature

For homebuyers wanting proximity to downtown, Fountain Square’s sizzling popularity isn’t cooling off any time soon—it even appears pandemic-proof. Last year saw nearly 100 closed sales above $300,000, 21 more than the previous year, and a nearly 10 percent increase in both price per square foot and sold price. Realtor Jason Hess believes one of the best aspects of living in Fountain Square is the potential views of the skyline. “The big trend we are seeing now with builders in the area involves lavish rooftop or outdoor entertaining areas and carriage homes. Anything looking downtown carries a premium,” he says.

When this house was built in 1900, features like a rooftop deck would be out of the question. Now completely remodeled by Benchmark Design Homes, the white and black façade melds board and batten with horizontal siding for a crisp, modern look—a preview of the equally sleek interior. Though its main level is bright and open, a sliding door cordons off a cozy side room (if we were in England, we’d call it a “snug”) that shows the weathered, exposed brick of a bygone chimney. The black-and-white palette continues in the kitchen, with swirling quartz mirrored in the countertops and backsplash.

Of the three bedrooms, one surprises as a bunk room—tastefully built-in custom compartments that are a far cry from the bunk beds of our childhoods. The 2,800-square-foot layout also includes three bathrooms and ample outdoor spaces, like a private balcony off the master overlooking the front yard (there’s also a fenced backyard). The real showstopper, though, is the carriage house’s rooftop deck with a view all the way to Salesforce Tower. Staying home isn’t so bad when you have your very own Circle City panorama, and the promise of returning to all our favorite places glimmering on the horizon.

Address: 1225 Woodlawn Ave.

Price: $649,500

Agent: Jason Hess, Keller Williams Indy Metro North, 317-716-9258