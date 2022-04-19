The Skinners’ Meridian Hills Listening Room

① Painted by local artist Benny Sanders, this landscape depicts Big Cottonwood Canyon in Utah, near where Annie grew up. “It was basically my backyard,” she says.

② The duo, both of whom served on the board of Girls Rock Indy for years, are fans of Klipsch speakers. The Klipsch R-51PM speakers here have preamps built into them, and are plug-and-play, so they don’t need a receiver.

③ The couple—who have side gigs as DJs—rely on this turntable at home. It’s the Audio-Technica LP7, which they like for its simplicity, elegance, and sound quality.

④ This model ship, which matches a photo Andy took of one in Stockholm, represents the pair’s shared love of all things Scandi. They’ve traveled all over Sweden, Denmark, and Iceland.

⑤ An original Edison Standard, this antique phonograph was a gift from an old friend in honor of the Skinners buying, remodeling, and reopening Indy CD & Vinyl eight years ago.

⑥ Andy’s grandfather purchased this wooden bar in 1964, after he arrived in Indianapolis from New York City following his immigration to America from Argentina. It’s adorned with hand-painted representations of the seasons.

⑦ This 1957 Wurlitzer model 2014 jukebox belonged to Rick Zeigler, the former owner of Indy CD & Vinyl. He passed it on to the Skinners.

⑧ Annie and Andy (who trained as a journalist when he was in the U.S. Army) edit a music-centric newspaper together. The theme of the latest issue is Indy CD & Vinyl’s 20th anniversary in Broad Ripple this month.

⑨ Brian Presnell of Indy Urban Hardwood created record stands with the store logo.

⑩ This work by Indianapolis artist Aaron Scamihorn is of the main character in “A Clockwork Orange.”