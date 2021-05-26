The Victorian Gothic “Castle” That Became One Couple’s Forever Home

The old relationship saying “when you know, you know” also applies to real estate. Lex Bryan and Benn Euliss felt that magical twinge the moment they set foot inside the iconic Eudorus Johnson House, aka the Irvington Castle.

Built in 1876, the Victorian Gothic home is a sprawling, statuesque beauty with two turrets, ornate gable trim, and large windows—a majestic presence right on Irvington Circle, a hub of the neighborhood. When they saw the listing photos and reasonable price of $385,000, the couple was intrigued, but it seemed like a long shot. “We thought it was too good to be true,” Bryan says. They had just started thinking about moving and weren’t expecting to find something they loved so quickly. “As soon as we walked in, we both had this overwhelming feeling that this was our new home. We knew we would never come across another house like this in our lifetime.” Bryan loves that the front entrance is tucked inside one of the turrets and can’t wait to climb to the top of that turret—there’s a small door and a ladder for reaching the pinnacle.

They credit their Realtor, Natalie Clayton of Maywright Property Co., with making their castle dreams a reality. There was lots of competition that brought multiple offers above list price to the table. The couple made theirs within days of the listing hitting the market. “I know one thing that worked in our favor is that it really does take a specific kind of family willing to maintain a 150-year-old house,” Bryan says—like experience owning an old home, which they have.

Projects they’ll tackle right away include replacing the roof and making foundation repairs. But overall, the 4,700-square-foot castle is in wonderful shape, and the new owners can’t wait to pour their love into it. “It deserves that and so much more. This is our forever home,” Bryan says. And for the foreseeable future, a must-stop on Halloween night.