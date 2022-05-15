This Herron-Morton Townhouse Is All Decked Out

ALTHOUGH HERRON-MORTON is known for its rich history and exquisite late-19th and early 20th–century homes, the neighborhood has welcomed in new architectural styles recently. Built in 2018 by Litz & Eaton, Penn Row perches 13 Parisian-style row houses amid the Queen Annes and American foursquares.

Situated among them is this sprawling townhouse, a rare trifecta of urban vibes, a charming historic neighborhood, and maximum modern amenities. The three levels of living space boast more than 4,100 square feet, with a light, chic feel throughout the open concept. Accordion-style glass doors connect the main level to the deck. When opened up, the space is transformed into an al fresco dream.

This end unit’s crowning glory awaits on the top floor. An expansive rooftop terrace—complete with a pergola—offers fantastic views of downtown over the mature treelines of Herron-Morton. The terrace has a second set of accordion-style patio doors, so it can be expanded for large gatherings. This phenomenal outdoor space will see much use, not only for entertaining but for sunbathing and unwinding with the city lights.

The rest of the home is just as functional, with three bedrooms, two full bathrooms plus two half-baths, and a finished basement with a projection screen and Bose speakers. The kitchen is sleek and timeless with high-end finishes. It somehow makes even the simplest supper feel like gourmet fare.

The vibrant Herron-Morton community is home to the Talbot Street Art Fair, and top eateries and trendy coffee shops abound. Several are within walking distance of this townhome. The new owner of 1818 N. Penn will regularly have to choose between chilling on a private rooftop retreat or soaking up one of Indy’s most beloved neighborhoods. That’s a good problem to have.

PRICE

$949,000



ADDRESS

1818 N. Pennsylvania St.



LISTING AGENT

Mike Feldman, Compass Indiana, 317-965-5034