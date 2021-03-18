This Pastoral Zionsville Home Is A Respite From Suburban Sprawl

Life imitates art, as the saying goes. But at the Zionsville estate of the late, famed artist Nancy Noel, the two go hand-in-hand instead. Noel was renowned for her lifelike paintings of angels, children, and animals, and sold millions of prints. With warm color palettes, soft brushstrokes, and ethereal realness, her art often elicits a comforting, almost spiritual response. She worked from a studio above one of the barns, with nearly 40 acres of rolling hills and wooded riding trails outside. She named her pastoral paradise Llandfair Farm, a nod to the llamas, horses, and other animals that roamed the property.

Built in 1980 by Noel, the main house is nearly 7,000 square feet with five bedrooms and six bathrooms. Despite Zionsville’s growth, the bucolic farm still feels isolated from the suburban sprawl. The interior blends cozy Americana with elegant touches of French country from Noel’s travels to Europe, like the antique stone fireplaces shipped in pieces and reassembled here. Tucked-away nooks beckon for curling up. Just off the master suite, a solarium showcases stunning views of the surrounding landscape. You could take inspiration from Noel’s decor and place a daybed in the sunny spot to enjoy the occasional midday nap or to begin the day in the solarium with sunrise yoga.

A handsome fireplace in the kitchen calls to mind evenings around the hearth while supper simmers nearby, or the quiet enjoyment of good conversation and a nightcap with old friends. It’s easy to imagine scenes like this throughout the home. Thanks to large bay windows in many of the rooms, there’s always a sense of connection to nature (not to mention great natural light). This soothing space provided years of inspiration and serenity for Noel. Now it’s just waiting for new owners to begin a fresh canvas.

Address: 6814 W. 96th St., Zionsville

Price: $3,650,000

Agent: Michael Hillard Kosene, Kosene & Kosene Residential, 317-340-4727