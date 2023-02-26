Two Indy Homes That Offer a Life of Luxury

With a budget of $1.5 million, a home shopper has pretty good odds of landing just what he or she has in mind. And whether that’s skyline views and nightlife, or a stately gem in a historical part of town, we have good news. Both options are on the table this month.

It’s great when a home has even a single stellar view. This swanky condo boasts views of the skyline from every last window. Located in Indy’s sought-after Fletcher Place neighborhood, it’s surrounded by fantastic restaurants and shopping. Inside, you can enjoy more than 4,000 square feet of luxurious living space—a marble foyer with a lighted fountain sets the tone instantly, while other opulent features can be found in the gourmet kitchen and primary suite. Surround sound is embedded throughout, and a Smokemaster ventilation system in the rec room allows for a cigar lounge or private speakeasy.

Homes in Meridian-Kessler often elicit thoughts of they don’t make ’em like this anymore. Case in point: This grand home, built in 1917, was designed to maximize sun exposure. If classic curb appeal is what you seek, the circular driveway with manicured gardens and fountains, clay-tile roof, and façade of arched windows are sure to make your heart skip a beat. Inside, find plenty of space to spread out, while a large pool and pool house can be enjoyed during the warmer months.

435 Virginia Ave., Unit 600, Fletcher Place

BEDROOMS: 3

BATHROOMS: 5

SQUARE FOOTAGE: 4,302

YEAR BUILT: 2006

WINNING EXTRA: 450-foot balcony with skyline views

REALTOR: Keller Williams

4621 N. Meridian St., Meridian-Kessler

BEDROOMS: 5

BATHROOMS: 6

SQUARE FOOTAGE: 5,932

YEAR BUILT: 1917

WINNING EXTRA: 15 sets of French doors

REALTOR: F. C. Tucker