What $1.8M Buys In Greenbriar And Village Of WestClay

BUYERS CRAVING beautiful neighborhoods and cohesiveness in the architectural elements of their next home need look no further than these two gems. Though stylistically they could hardly be more different, both share an incredible attention to detail that stays true to their respective designs.

The new eye-catcher in Greenbriar has all the modern characteristics a minimalist would crave. The entire interior vibes crisp and clean, washed in a seemingly endless supply of natural light. The abundance of glass serves as a perfect complement to both the flat roof and precise lines of the exterior. Thoughtful high-end touches—such as the limestone feature wall, 20-foot living room ceiling, and accordion-style doors connecting indoors and out—also help to set this home apart in an area full of lovely, but largely more traditional, houses.

7912 Spring Mill Rd., Greenbriar

Bedrooms: 6 Bathrooms: 6.5 Square Footage: 7,807 Year built: 2022

Winning Extra: Temperature-controlled, 168-bottle wine wall Realtor: Compass

Photos by The Home Aesthetic, courtesy Compass

Although Carmel’s Village of WestClay is also known for dream homes, the mansion there still manages to take opulence to a new level. Approaching the property resembling a luxurious Italian villa, one might wonder if this is still Indiana. Its arched doorways, tile roof, and columns are a taste of the bespoke delights waiting inside. A large kitchen complete with two islands opens to a soaring great room with a fireplace and built-ins. The elegance continues even into the basement, with its top-flight home theater, exercise space, and generous entertaining area.

2377 Finchley Rd., Village of WestClay

Bedrooms: 8 Bathrooms: 8.5 Square Footage: 9,385 Year built: 2011

Winning Extra: Seven-car garage with washing bay Realtor: Compass

Photos courtesy Compass



These homes were on the market at the time this article was written, but one or both may have been sold by the time this article reached you.