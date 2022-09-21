What $1M Buys In Fort Ben And Brendonwood

DO YOU need plentiful space? Check. Both of these homes list at around 7,000 square feet. But you’ll find nothing cookie-cutter about either. Both have been updated without losing their best features.

With its commanding brick façade, the former officers’ quarters and soldiers’ barracks has been part of the Fort Benjamin Harrison landscape since the early 1900s. If you can tear yourself away from the incredible wraparound porch, you’ll be treated to an interior that’s the perfect blend of history and modern comfort. Plantation shutters adorn large windows in the light-filled rooms. All four floors have been completely remodeled, but it’s the basement speakeasy that steals the show. With gorgeous woodwork, exposed brick, and a full bar, it’s easy to forget there’s three floors of house above.

5730 Lawton Loop West Dr., Fort Ben

Bedrooms: 6 Bathrooms: 4.5 Square Footage: 7,089 Year built: 1908

Winning Extra: Basement speakeasy Asking Price: $1 million; RE/MAX



If the pomp of an Army base isn’t for you, slip away to Brendonwood—a private, best-kept-secret neighborhood established in 1917. Here you’ll find a classic Cape Cod on nearly two acres and overflowing with rustic charm. Inside, an open-concept great room is bathed in natural light during the day, while the floor-to-ceiling fireplace guarantees cozy evenings. The dining room is wonderfully snug and welcoming, with its original beams and wood ceiling. As guests move away from the dinner table, they can spread out in the massive adjoining sunroom for cocktails and cards.

5755 Braewick Rd., Brendonwood

Bedrooms: 4 Bathrooms: 4.5 Square Footage: 6,788 Year built: 1932

Winning Extra: Vaulted-ceiling sunroom Asking Price: $1 million; Carpenter



Car aficionados will find it hard to pass up the five-car garage at the Fort Ben house, while golfers may lean toward the proximity to the course in Brendonwood.

These homes were on the market at the time this article was written, but one or both may have been sold by the time this reaches you.