What $700K Buys In Meridian-Kessler And Downtown

DOES THE IDEA of a Roaring Twenties foursquare in Meridian-Kessler make your heart go pitter-patter, or would a sleek downtown condo just five blocks from Mass Ave be more exhilarating? Both properties are packed with desirable features and amenities. And while the asking prices are nearly identical, the vibes and the neighborhoods are distinctly their own.

With peaceful streets sheathed with mature trees and meticulously preserved historic homes, Meridian-Kessler is widely considered the most elegant address in Indy. The brick foursquare shows virtually no signs of its approaching 100th birthday, standing proudly with classic curb appeal. Its interior is bright and welcoming, with a light color palette that draws attention to the original woodwork throughout. One of the two fireplaces sits just off the kitchen, warming up a cozy breakfast nook. The remodeled basement offers tons of space for a home theater or rec area.

5241 Washington Blvd., Meridian-Kessler

Bedrooms: 4 Bathrooms: 2.5 Square Footage: 3,448 Year built: 1928

Winning Extra: Exterior limestone inlays Asking Price: $699,000; F.C. Tucker



Downtown, meanwhile, the condo sits across the street from the Indiana War Memorial. Every last thing has been updated. The open concept is ideal for entertaining, with the high-end muscle of JennAir appliances in the kitchen to make those party preparations a non-issue. Its sixth-floor views are unbeatable, thanks to floor-to-ceiling windows throughout. An amazing private rooftop deck brings another opportunity to watch the city come to life at night.

429 N. Pennsylvania St., Unit 603, Downtown

Bedrooms: 2 Bathrooms: 2 Square Footage: 1,628 Year built: 2008

Winning Extra: Heated floors in the primary bath Asking Price: $699,000; @properties



These homes were on the market at the time this article was written, but one or both may have been sold by the time this reaches you.