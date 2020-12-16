You Can, In Fact, Own Marion County’s Oldest Surviving Italianate Home

Believed to be Marion County’s oldest surviving Italianate home, the John Fitch Hill House was built in 1853 on a large, rural plot of land. Now, just over a mile east and slightly south of Monument Circle, the surroundings have changed, but the home retains its stately red brick, low-hipped roof, ornamental corbels and brackets, and attic gable. It earned a spot in the National Register of Historic Places in 2004 as an outstanding example of its architectural style.

Thanks to years of planning and diligent care by the current owners, the home’s English-style gardens have matured to cocoon the property like a private oasis. Since no pesticides are used, the garden is filled with butterflies and birds. Morning coffee on the front porch is peaceful and quiet, even with the hubbub of the city so near.

Inside the 6,000-square-foot home, the most distinct feature is a two-story library rising from the basement. The upper level is flooded with sunshine and great options for window seats, while the lower level offers a cozy curling-up spot next to the fireplace. The rest of the basement looks like a livable version of City Market’s catacombs, with exposed-brick walls and arches and visible floor joists.

With four bedrooms and three bathrooms, the home has all the modern comforts most buyers want, while remaining true to its storied history. You’re treated to wallpaper borders, picture rails, crystal light fixtures, and beautiful stained glass throughout. When so much of the Circle City has changed since 1850, it’s amazing to see a property that has remained as if preserved in amber, a stalwart witness to the passing of time.

Want to buy it?

Address: 1523 Southeastern Ave.

Price: $560,000

Agent: Kristin Glassburn, Plat Collective, 317-513-4251