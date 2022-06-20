Another DeHaan House Earns Honorable Mansion

BUILT AND OWNED by the late Christel DeHaan, this grand estate on more than four gated acres has all the elegance and privacy synonymous with the famed philanthropist. The circular driveway leads to a front elevation that’s commanding yet approachable. It’s balanced by the sounds of a babbling Italian fountain, one of many classic luxuries found throughout the property.

While the home’s footprint is certainly impressive at more than 14,500 square feet, it’s the touches showing careful planning and attention to detail that really impress. Take the incredible indoor pool area. Not only does it boast its own mini kitchen, wet bar, shower, and changing area, but it also eliminates potential maintenance headaches. It’s equipped with a Desert Aire system, a commercial-grade dehumidification infrastructure that controls humidity and air quality, with exhaust-air energy recovery.

Large-scale entertaining is as easy as it can be in this home. The enormous gourmet kitchen overlooks the indoor pool, and the butler’s pantry features its own dishwasher, food warmer, and tons of prep and storage space. The expansive terrace overlooking manicured grounds complete with four ponds is perfect for al fresco dining. Overnight guests will appreciate the sauna, workout room, and home theater as much as the next owner will.

All six bedrooms are spacious, of course, as are the two primary suites—one on the main level and another on the second floor. The nine bathrooms are replete with indulgences, such as heating lights and whirlpool tubs.

Though in the suburbs, the location feels like a wooded retreat. Christel DeHaan knew how to live life well, and now her home is just waiting for a new family to enjoy her luxurious lifestyle.

PRICE

$2.75 million



ADDRESS

6330 Mayfield Ln., Zionsville



LISTING AGENT

Arif Kheiri, Century 21 Scheetz, 317-340-6839

