What $1.15 Million Buys In Zionsville

WHETHER you gravitate toward a traditional, suburban neighborhood, or prefer the history found within an old home, the ever-growing, affluent town of Zionsville has options. The excellent restaurants, top-rated schools, and upscale shopping only bolster its appeal.

Filled with stately, well-maintained houses, the sought-after Thornhill subdivision boasts a community pool, a clubhouse, tennis courts, and a fishing pond. Sizing up at more than 8,000 square feet, the brick Thornhill home has space to spare. In the eat-in kitchen, enjoy peaceful water views by day and dinner beside a cozy fireplace at night. An office with rich floor-to-ceiling wood paneling could also serve as a snug library. The back deck, screened-in porch, and enormous walkout basement ease entertaining.

1923 Camargue Dr., Thornhill

Bedrooms: 6 Bathrooms: 4 full, 2 half Square Footage: 8,047 Year built: 1993

Winning Extra: Water views Asking Price: $1.15 million; F.C. Tucker



The gracious Victorian in the heart of the village was brand-new when President-elect Abraham Lincoln gave a “whistle-stop” speech directly across the street in what is now Lincoln Park. At the time, Zionsville’s population was less than 400. Odds are good that the owners listened from their wraparound porch. In the many years since, the home has been modernized with an open-concept floor plan, bathroom upgrades, the addition of a gym in the basement, and more. Charming hints to the home’s age remain, though, in features like the gingerbread trim.

20 S. 2nd St, Crosses

Bedrooms: 5 Bathrooms: 3.5 Square Footage: 4,768 Year built: 1860

Winning Extra: Master-bath fireplace Asking Price: $1.15 million; Keller Williams



These homes were on the market at the time this article was written, but one or both may have been sold by the time this article reached you.