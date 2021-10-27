Subscribe
Subscribe & Save!
Subscribe now and save 50% off the cover price of the Indianapolis Monthly magazine.
×
dish icon

Irvington’s Coolest Side Street

A low-key enclave captures the charming neighborhood's creative side.
The Irving Theatre sign

The historic Irving Theater.Photo by Tony Valainis

JAM: The Irving Theater opened in 1913 as a nickelodeon and has since had a few incarnations. Today, it’s one of the city’s few all-ages music venues. Prog rock not your thing? Try comedians, poetry readings, open-mic nights, and movie screenings. The Bob & Tom Show favorite Donnie Baker and the Pork Pistols play November 24. 5505 E. Washington St., 317-356-3355, attheirving.com

SHOP: Plants are organized by their lighting needs (helpful!) at the Urban Houseplant Collective, and the store sells its own brand of pre-mixed soil (convenient!). Though it opened just this year, there is already an expansion—a “grab-and-grow” stand at The Amp. 5505 E. Washington St., 317-778- 7270, urbanhouseplantcollective.com

Two guys play a card game

“Game hard” is the catchphrase at LVL UP.Photo by Tony Valainis

PLAY: With all the options at LVL UP Gaming Lounge, you may spend as much time picking out a game as playing it. This all-ages social club has video games, family favorites, Pokémon gatherings, refresher guides for the Dungeons & Dragons resurgence. Nurse a pineapple cider or an ale from one of Indiana’s finest breweries, Metazoa and Taxman included. 7 Johnson Ave., 317-527-1825, lvlupindy.com

EAT: Gravy whisperer Cynthia Joyner serves more than 20 combinations of biscuits, fillings, and toppings at Boujie Biscuit. A “biscuit box” holds a scratchmade buttermilk square smothered in a heavenly sauce, many inspired by the places abroad where Joyner has lived. 10 Johnson Ave., 317-560-8075, theboujiebiscuit.com

Shelves of vinyl

Thumb through the stacks at Irvington Vinyl and Books and admire the art throughout the shop from local artists such as Nicholas “Mandog” Smith (above). Photo by Tony Valainis

BROWSE: Spend a lazy afternoon browsing through endless stacks of records, books, and miscellanea at Irvington Vinyl and Books. You’ll definitely find readable gems—as well as earrings made from old vinyl records and cassette tapes. Plus Violet, the shop cat. 9 Johnson Ave., 317-296-4258, irvingtonvinylandbooks.com

Tags , , , , , , ,
Latest

1. 5 Things We Love About Hotel Indy

Laura Kruty

2. Q&A with Hotel Indy’s Executive Chef Patrick Russ

Terry Kirts

3. Irvington’s Coolest Side Street

Dawn Olsen
logo

X
X