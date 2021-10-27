Irvington’s Coolest Side Street

SHOP: Plants are organized by their lighting needs (helpful!) at the Urban Houseplant Collective, and the store sells its own brand of pre-mixed soil (convenient!). Though it opened just this year, there is already an expansion—a “grab-and-grow” stand at The Amp. 5505 E. Washington St., 317-778- 7270, urbanhouseplantcollective.com

PLAY: With all the options at LVL UP Gaming Lounge, you may spend as much time picking out a game as playing it. This all-ages social club has video games, family favorites, Pokémon gatherings, refresher guides for the Dungeons & Dragons resurgence. Nurse a pineapple cider or an ale from one of Indiana’s finest breweries, Metazoa and Taxman included. 7 Johnson Ave., 317-527-1825, lvlupindy.com