My Look: Twinkle Vanwinkle

Photo by Tony Valainis

Tell us about this cool outfit! Why did you choose it for your photo shoot?

I’m wearing a pair of skinny-leg black jeans, my T.U.K. buckle boots, my favorite band tee, and a hot-pink leopard-print cashmere cardigan. I decided on this outfit because it represents me very well, from head to toe. I love wearing black clothes … almost as much as I love wearing pink clothes. I know … It’s hard to tell, right? This outfit is just comfy, but also a little elevated by the sweater for any day on the job. It also works for a casual evening with friends or even going out to see a band play and dance around all night.

Describe your personal style in three words.

Classic. Edgy. Post-punk.

Do you plan your outfits the night before, or do you grab and go in the morning?

I lay things out during the work week, but usually just throw on my go-to favorites on the weekend: Boots, tights, long T-shirt dress, hoodie, and crazy jewelry. I love unique earrings and necklaces.

What are your favorite local stores to shop in for clothes?

Lux & Ivy, Zodiac Vintage, and Goodwill. I don’t even know any other stores!

Complete this sentence: I never leave the house without …

Earrings. The more outlandish, or even shocking, the better.

Has your style changed over the years?

It’s fluctuated some between business casual and chef’s overalls, but I’ve pretty much settled into the fact that I’m always going to be a rock and roller: tattoos, black jeans, black boots, and a few band buttons. And maybe something weird, like a crazy sweater or an extra-large, chunky necklace. Pops of color through jewelry and other accessories can help me look a little more professional when needed, but also fun and wild. And of course, pink hair, always.