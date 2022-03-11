Order Is Restored To These Three Heirlooms



Porcelain Clock (late 1800s)

Easter Conservations

“This family heirloom was smashed to pieces when a tree fell during a storm, collapsing an entire portion of the owner’s home. It was like a puzzle. Some parts were completely crushed, so we recreated those missing pieces with fills that imitate ceramics, bracing it from the inside for the larger areas of loss. Then we sanded it down and painted it to match the original piece. There was a lot of drying and curing time involved, and the whole process took several weeks. This was a conservation, rather than a restoration, meaning that everything we did can be undone without causing any harm, in case new and better methods are eventually devised.”

—Jean Easter, owner of Easter Conservations

Tansu Chest (late 1800s)

Kasnak Restorations

“Last June, we received two crates—an antique chest on a chest. It was very stinky and compromised by nicotine and mildew damage. It looked like a code red project. Asian pieces are a different animal, and we had to be very careful with the incredibly thin wood and paper lining. But as we began cleaning, I became more encouraged, especially when I saw the unbelievably high-quality Brazilian rosewood. We retouched the color loss with a mixture of lacquer and pigment, tightened the hardware, and made two little rosewood pins for the door closure. We finished by polishing with a mixture of beeswax and turpentine to give it a deep, rich glow. About 30 hours later, we came out with a fantastic piece.”

—Bob Kasnak, owner of Kasnak Restorations



Hedstrom Tricycle (1930s)

Hoosierboy Restorations

“This tricycle came to me totally rusted with broken and missing parts. We took it apart and sandblasted it. I had to create a new head badge and a covering for the seat, as well as some new chrome pieces. When I can’t find parts, I have to make them. Tricycle tires are especially hard to find because they don’t make them anymore, so I have to think outside the box and scrounge them together on my own. The whole process took about six weeks, but here it is, almost 90 years old, and it will be able to be ridden again. These were built to last.”

—Tim Showalter, owner of Hoosierboy Restorations