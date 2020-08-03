Our Favorite Houses

Mediterranean charm outside, flooded with light and serene symmetry inside.
Tony Valainis
We’ve all stalked and gawked at certain homes in the city. We’ve pumped the brakes, circled the block, and (duh) found real-estate listings online. But to get the full story, you have to pull into a driveway and ask. So we did, finding a dozen gracious homeowners willing to open their doors to these Indianapolis abodes with heart-melting curb appeal. Some you know—the Kessler mansion, Indy Mod Homes on 10th Street. Some you don’t—a secluded old-money estate, circular huts on a dead-end road. In any case, stick around for the tours. You don’t even need a mask. —Edited by Megan Fernandez, Kelly Kendall, and Kristin Simswith Jonathan Eriksen, Dawn Olsen, and Dave Seminara