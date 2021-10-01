Our Guide To Carmel’s Most Storybook Community

GAWK: Wrap your head around this: Carmel has more than 130 roundabouts. But there’s something else that may throw you for a loop. In 2016, the UK Roundabout Appreciation Society named Jackson Circle an International Roundabout of the Year for its beauty. Must be the manicured hedges. Horseferry Road and Broughton Street, visithamiltoncounty.com

SHOP: No one remembers mediocre. For an indelible birthday gift, wedding present, or gourmet basket, visit Basket Pizzazz. The company creates custom gift boxes and carries thousands of items in store, perfect for last-minute presents. While deciding what to send your in-laws for their anniversary, get yourself a Slush Puppie. Basket Pizzazz has the real thing. 2159 Glebe St., 317-564-4888, basketpizzazz.com

DRINK: The menu at Danny Boy Beer Works, an industrial-cool brewery, is ripe with puns. We’re talking “Cluck Norris” chicken tenders and the “Bean Me Up” Impossible Burger. There’s plenty of drinks on tap—IPAs, stouts, ciders, lagers, sour ales—so order a pint and chill on the patio before the weather betrays us. 12702 Meeting House Rd., 317-564-0622, dannyboybeerworks.com

CAFFEINATE: At Zing Cafe, the cream-topped mochas are as naughty as their iced coffees are popular. This compact shop also serves breakfast sandwiches—the Maple Madness has an enticing combination of peppercorn bacon and maple syrup drizzle. 12710 Meeting House Rd., 317-993-3423,

facebook.com/thezingcafe

CREATE: Irina Smulevitch, artist and owner of Carmel Art Education Studio, can teach anyone how to be proficient in charcoal, pencil, pastels, and watercolors. Her classes are inspiring and enriching, and she meets students at their skill level. Sessions meet once a week for four weeks and cost $160 to $200. 12749 Meeting House Rd., 301-693-3827, carmelartedstudio.com

SEW: Children ages 7 and over can learn the lost art of the needle and thread at A Sewing Studio. Students make plushies, zip pouches, and aprons in class, which meets for one hour each week. Since the program is self-paced, students can join anytime, starting at $80 per month. 12775 Horseferry Rd., 317-440-7709, asewingstudio.com