Our Top 40, All-Local Holiday Gift Guide

Smart Style

1. The wingtip or spectator shoe is casual in theory, but it’s hard to deny the handsome devil in the details of their brogue. These flashy wingtip boots take it up a notch with side panels for even more beauty—and support. Enjoy them for the last few days of fall (weather permitting) and break them out again for the pleasant days of spring. Stacy Adams “Finnegan” wingtip boot, $130, Heritage Clothier & Home, 1134 E. 54th St., heritageclothierandhome.com



2. Buckle up for lingering eyes down below for anyone looping one of these beautifully grained wood-and-metal buckles to your belt. Artists EJ and Zach Anderson make the buckles from the table scraps of gorgeous furniture made by Indy Urban Hardwood. Make them extra special with a locally made belt from our next listing. $60, Bicursal Designs, bicursaldesigns.com

3. Slide one of these slim two-toned cash-and-card holders into the stocking of a clunky-wallet carrier. Local leathermaker Nate Olp slings all sorts of quality handmade leather bags, the aforementioned belts, and other accessories with unique details from his Irvington shop. Slim wallet, $65, 1979 Co., 201 Audubon Rd., instagram.com/1979_co



4. Sneakerheads know Corporate gets the exclusive drops from high-level accounts like Nike and other brands. Don’t skip on the clothing racks filled with Pharell’s Billionaire Boys Club. At least grab some Stüssy argyle socks to step them new kicks up. $20, Corporate, 245 S. McCrea St., corporategotem.com



5. Until their recent move, Howl + Hide had been known for just their beautiful leather goods. Now, the shop offers quality clothing like this olive shirt jacket, which is durable and heavy enough to work in colder temps. But more importantly, keeps you on trend with the “shacket” craze. The Myles Jacket, $68, Howl + Hide, 1046 Virginia Ave., howlandhidesupply.com

6. For folks that love to gift and receive neckties, head over to local menswear icon J. Benzal. Don’t stop there, though—the shop has all the other things to make anyone look fly in a suit and tie. The “Dealmaker” tie, $75, J. Benzal, The Fashion Mall, jbenzal.com



7. Who said you had to be an athlete to wear a varsity jacket? This handmade, buttery-soft leather–and–worsted-wool jacket sure is something to cheer for, though. Move fast if it’s catching your eye because anything from Dehen sells out quickly. $595, James Dant, 5624 E. Washington St. (appointment only), jamesdant.com

8. You will feel over the rainbow in this ultra cozy rainbow stripe blanket shirt. It’s perfect for layering up and for those traveling, since its twill will prevent wrinkles in the organic-cotton shirt. The neutral wheat coloring is complemented with just the right amount of retro-ROYGBV. Outerknown blanket shirt, $148, Good Neighbor, Bottleworks District, 850 Massachusetts Ave., shopgoodneighbor.com

Posh Plants

1. Watering plants should feel elegant. This vintage plant mister is perfect for keeping on display next to the little darlings that require only a little spritz. Serious gardeners can find heavier-duty tools at Snakeroot Botanicals, too. The beauty of this store is that it’s for everyone from novices to budding horticulturalists. Syndicate Home & Garden vintage plant mister, $9, Snakeroot Botanicals, 1052 Virginia Ave., snakerootbotanicals.com

2. If the opposite of having a green thumb is a black thumb, then a snake plant in any variety is for people with black thumbs (they’re known to go up to a month without water). Most people know the tall, vertically growing variety, but a bird’s nest snake plant grows to resemble an open rose. They look great inside a macrame hanger. Birds nest snake plant, $10; macrame hanger, $14; Hoosier Boy Plant Co., 705 Sprague St., hoosierboy.com

3. These adorable little concrete vases with their obtuse base are perfect for any clippings. Spruce them up by adding on-trend, bushy-tailed Pampas grass stalks. Concrete bud vase, $20, Cream & Concrete, $20, creamandconcrete.com

4. Put a pin in it. Or on a lapel, to be more precise. Show off your plant pride with this adorable eucalyptus pin. It’s good to be green. Hemleva eucalyptus pin, $12, Grounded Plant and Floral Co., 1503 E. Michigan St., groundedplantandfloral.com

5. In Westfield, modern plant boutique Root 31 is known for its lovely bouquets of fresh flowers. This airplant arrangement in a one-of-kind wooden bowl will last as long as it is tended to, which is fairly easy (a care guide even comes with it). “Love Is in the Air” airplant arrangement, $85, Root 31, 226 Park St., Westfield, shoproot31.com

6. For something a little quirkier—Boomerang Boutique is full of quirk—try a Brontosaurus airplant planter. Other prehistoric options include T-Rex and Triceratops. Welcome to Jurassic Park! Dino airplant planter, $24, Boomerang Boutique, 845B Massachusetts Ave., boomerangboutique.com

7. Hello there, your grace. This delightful duke pot looks a little perturbed to have something growing out of its head instead of a crown upon it. The plant is sold separately, so deciding what goes in lies on whomever it besieges. Duke pot, $28, Forest Flower Indy, 3205 W. 71st St., shop.theforestflower.com

Groovy Gen Z

1. Taste the rainbow in these fun teardrop tumblers from Artisans. The shop has a whole line of the acrylic rainbow drinkware to get the razzle-dazzle going on at the party. Merritt International acrylic tumbler, $15 each, Artisans, 429 Massachusetts Ave., artisansindy.com

2. Charm necklaces from Mass Ave newcomer Francis + Fern will bring you joy and happiness wherever you go. Catch the good vibes—they are simple, cute, and fun. Mary Katheryn Design butterfly necklace, $38; smiley face necklace $32; Francis + Fern, 421 Massachusetts Ave., francisandfernboutique.com

3. Woah, dude, use a coaster. Find some balance with these aesthetically pleasing ceramic coasters made by the hands behind Mama Ochre, a sustainable local company that also makes milk-dyed textiles. Balance coasters, $33, Mama Ochre, mamaochre.com

4. No, you’re not in the Snakepit seeing double. While checkerboard is always in style here, this year you can find the “trippy” print and other bold prints in just about every trendy boutique. This sturdy, wavy checkerboard tote bag will allow you to carry your groovy things confidently. Duck bag in maroon trippy checker, $34, Onatah General, 1058 Virginia Ave., onatahgeneral.com

5. Everyone likes a good macrame wall hanging. But not many are as far-out as this rainbow macrame from Tuggle’s latest artisan Mia. If it’s not your vibe, she offers several other hanging styles at the gift shop. Mia’s Macrame round rainbow, $25, Tuggle’s Gifts & Goods, 1016 Virginia Ave., tugglesgiftsandgoods.com

6. Fountain Square newcomer and cannabis-lifestyle boutique Mona sells self-care items infused with high-quality and broad-spectrum CBD and so many artful pipes. This small, funky and oblong tray could be used as a catch-all or to roll…whatever you like. You catch our drift? $36, Mona, 977 Hosbrook St., getwavymona.com

7. This fuzzy graffiti bucket hat serves the streetwear style of the ’90s. Zurri Boutique sells premium, flat-brim hats and fashionable clothes online—and it’s holding a popup on weekends throughout December at Circle Centre, inside the former Victoria’s Secret space. That’s SHEXPerience Shoppes, and hats off to it being there. Graffiti bucket hat, $28, Zurri Boutique, zurriboutique.com

Pampered Pets

1. Stimulate dog’s body and mind with this slow-feeding mat. This is most ideal for dogs that inhale their food. The only missing topping on this pizza is kibble, so just sprinkle over and tuck pieces of the grub in the pockets of cheese and pupperoini. City Dogs Grocery also has slow-feeding lick mats available for our feline friends’ wet food. Injoya Pizza Snuffle Mat, $40, City Dogs Grocery, 1028 Virginia Ave., citydogsgrocery.com

2. Pumpkin spice lattes have become somewhat of a seasonal debate—love or hate. PSL sippers will love these dog treat versions for their furry friends for about the same price as the real deal from Starbucks. Three Dog Bakery also has a “beg-nog” version for the winter months ahead, and so many other delicious looking treats. Pup-kin Spice Latte treats, $9, Three Dog Bakery, 444 Massachusetts Ave., threedogindy.com

3. There’s nothing better than snuggling with your pet under a blanket in the cold months while streaming a movie. Get them a couple treats they can enjoy while you snack-and-screen, too. These adorable bundles of concession stand treats include Buddy Caps and microwavable cheese puffs. Movie night package, $8, City Dogs Grocery, 1028 Virginia Ave., citydogsgrocery.com

4. We like to look nice, and so should our pets. Put your classy canine in a beautiful leather collar from Howl + Hide. The premium leather, stitching, and secured rivets ensure durability. You can wag your tail knowing 10 percent of all proceeds go to IndyHuman. Leather collar, $49, Howl + Hide, 1046 Virginia Ave., howlandhidesupply.com

5. Hoo-hoo-hoo! Hoosiers will love this mesh jersey for their own four-legged fans. It’s college basketball season and we’re running with big dogs in the Big Ten. Sorry, Boilermakers, Canine Cloud Nine doesn’t carry pet jerseys for you. Pets First Co. Indiana Hoosiers basketball mesh jersey, $25, Canine Cloud Nine, 110 W. Main St., Carmel, store.caninecloudnine.com

Style Cinched

Cool Kids

1. Fidget toys are super popular and can be beneficial to children by reducing anxiety through sensory play. Keep little fingers occupied popping soft bubbles with this adorable unicorn shoulder bag. A+ for fashion and function. Pop It Purse, $12, Lil Bloomers Children Boutique, 876 Logan St., Noblesville, mylilbloomers.com

2. Bundle up any adorable baby in this footed onesie for soft and gentle comfort. The organic cotton is printed with cute pups all over and has contrasting detail on the cuffs and ring-snap closures for easy changing. Natural Dog footed romper, $34, Gallery 116, 8597 E. 116th St., Fishers, gallery116.com

3. Put these on your mini-you to make them equally as hip. The high-top shoes are made with premium leather and functional shoe laces for easy on-and-off. $38, Little + Loved, 8800 North St., Fishers, littleandlovedco.com

4. Gather all the plushies for a tea party. This sweet floral tea set with silver edging is full of imaginative possibilities. When finished hosting the plushies and imaginary friends, it can be placed back into the mini keepsake case it came with. Floral My Porcelain tea set with carry case, $35, Monon Toys and Crafts, 6510 Cornell Ave., monontoys.com

5. Keep the little tykes busy building their own racing capital of the world with this city building kit. Parents will love that the Poly M blocks have round edges and are squishy soft (no ouchies). Plus, sanitizing is made easy since they are dishwasher-safe and machine-washable. Creative City Kit, $20, Tooleydoo Toys, 1 W. Jefferson St., Franklin, www.toodleydootoys.com