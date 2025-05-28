Realty Check: Turnkey Homes

The Old Northside Standout

Among the storied dwellings in this desirable neighborhood is a sprinkling of brand-new homes whose tales have yet to be written. One such fresh offering has settled nicely into the historic backdrop thanks to a carefully designed, traditional exterior. Its simple silhouette is reminiscent of a folk Victorian, while the soft greige and white color palette emits modern warmth. Inside, the open concept main level is sunlight-soaked with high ceilings. No detail was overlooked, even across 5,000 square feet. Off the dining area sits an unexpected small parlor drenched in vibrant emerald. Its location makes it perfectly suited to be a music room. The kitchen boasts a waterfall island and Proline appliances.

1561 N. Park Ave.

Listing price: $1,349,900 Bedrooms: 4 Bathrooms: 5 Square footage: 5,049

Year built: 2024 Winning extra: Lower-level media room Broker: F. C. Tucker

The Carmel Dark Horse

Moodier hues set this home apart. The dark-on-dark exterior is softened by cedar posts and stone wainscoting. Once inside, the energy shifts dramatically, as the interior is light and bright, the yang to the yin of the street view. The inky elements don’t disappear but are leveraged judiciously for maximum effect. Soaring ceilings and a wall of windows energize the living room, while a dark-paneled, monolithic fireplace keeps the space grounded. Built-ins on opposite sides of the room satisfy storage and hosting solutions. One niche includes a sink and wine fridge tucked into handsome black cabinetry. The kitchen incorporates a mixture of white and wood-grain cabinetry to create dimension. Black and gold pair nicely in a laundry room that is anything but boring.

14028 Grannan Ln., Carmel

Listing price: $1,349,900 Bedrooms: 4 Bathrooms: 4 Square footage: 6,474 Year built: 2022 Winning extra: Main level suite with spa bathroom Broker: Properties