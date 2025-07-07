Realty Check: Broad Ripple Bungalow

FOR MOST PEOPLE, curating a richly layered, uplifting home takes time. But Anissa Zajac isn’t most people. The designer is known for her masterful ability to blend vintage and modern to create interiors that feel infinitely welcoming. Her personal home at 5946 N. New Jersey St. reflects what she calls a “collected” aesthetic.

Built in 1942, the bungalow received a top-to-bottom refresh from Zajac. Its exterior exudes storybook curb appeal with creamy brick, a sage green door, and scalloped trim adorning the covered porch. From the street, the house’s dimensions appear diminutive, but it surprises with a footprint of over 4,000 square feet. Yet each room feels warm and snug. “I designed it to feel like it’s been worn-in over the years. While the design and items collected are new to the home, it feels cozy, like it’s been this way forever,” Zajac explains.

Wallpaper lovers will swoon at the perfectly paired selections that flow from room to room, even making the occasional, delightful appearance on the ceiling (don’t miss the ducks in the dining room). They’re a testament to the power of pattern play. “It’s the use of textured wallpapering and layering that really creates the warm, comfortable mood,” Realtor Matt King adds.

A small-but-mighty kitchen boasts plentiful storage, plus a La Cornue range. Marble appears in the countertops and backsplash, but its most eye-catching placement is around the window casing. Both bathrooms feature heated floors and stunning tilework in refreshingly bold colors.

The bright basement defies any subterranean stereotypes with its cheerful green walls. An adorable bunk room— complete with custom carpentry and wallpaper— awaits overnight guests.

Zajac’s final flourish? The lush rooftop deck added above the garage.

ADDRESS: 5946 N. New Jersey St.

PRICE: $899,900

AGENT: Matt King, F.C. Tucker – 317-313-5533