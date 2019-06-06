Realty Check: A Total Remodel on North Meridian

The “bizarre” floor plan across 5,300 square feet of this 1983 Tudor-style house made the current owner scratch his head. The upstairs, for instance, felt like a never-ending Jack-and-Jill funhouse, with every room connected through the bathrooms. However, the hearth room convinced him to take a chance. Its cozy proximity to the kitchen sparked visions of entertaining friends while the fireplace crackled in the background.

For the massive remodel, he hired House Seven Design + Build, and they went to town. Walls were moved, and others removed. Beloved ’80s design elements like flower-bud wallpaper and faux paneling were eliminated to create whiter, brighter rooms with real wood accents.

While clean, contemporary design was at the top of his wish list, it was important that the home remain livable and conducive to entertaining. A large island was added, while the refrigerator was paneled to match the custom finish on the island. The basement is divided into a “kid side” with carpet and room to play and an “adult side” with a bar and kitchen.

House Seven turned dead space into a master closet and another bathroom, bringing the total to five bedrooms and five bathrooms. The master bathroom became an unexpected favorite for the owner thanks to the wet room—a huge shower with a soaking bathtub inside it. “That area was a jetted sauna tub from the 80s, and now it’s like a little oasis,” he says.

The exterior, painted a fashionable

charcoal hue, erases any trace of its previous Tudor styling. This new moodiness suits the property’s shady, wooded surroundings on just over an acre. It took a total gutting to modernize the house, but that original vision for the hearth room came to life, and now it’s just waiting for friends to enjoy a glass of wine next to the crackling fireplace.

Address: 8350 N. Meridian St.

Price: $899,900

Agent: Mark Humphrey, ERA Real Estate Links, 317-805-7360

Photos courtesy Amy Latka/Dream Home Media