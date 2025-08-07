Realty Check: Northside Ranch

WITH PURDUE UNIVERSITY known as the “cradle of astronauts,” Indiana is no stranger to mankind’s giant leaps. But it’s not every day we get a peek at the environment that fostered young dreams of space flight. The childhood home of celebrated Hoosier astronaut Dr. David Wolf is on the market for the first time since his parents built it in 1959.

While the north side’s landscape has changed drastically since the family broke ground (it was the first home in the neighborhood), the peaceful sense of community hasn’t. With quiet streets and well-maintained homes, the neighborhood sits mere minutes from The Fashion Mall and 465. Wolf attended nearby North Central High School before heading to Purdue to study electrical engineering and then to Indiana University for his doctor of medicine degree. He joined NASA in 1983.

Wolf logged more than 4,040 hours in space across four separate missions. He completed seven spacewalks, received 11 U.S. patents, won NASA Inventor of the Year in 1992, and was the first American to vote from space (aboard the Mir space station in 1997).

The classic brick ranch projects timeless curb appeal on its half-acre lot. It offers more than 3,000 square feet, with four bedrooms and three baths. “The interior is immaculate,” says Realtor Sherri Roizen. The perfectly preserved features include rich wood paneling, vintage wallpaper, and built-ins galore. The eat-in kitchen is largely untouched and brings 1950s nostalgia with metal trim countertops. Rooms are large and conducive to entertaining.

Between the den, living room, family room, and four-season room, there’s ample space to spread out or daydream … as Wolf once did, watching projects Mercury, Gemini, and Apollo unfold on his black and white television.

ADDRESS: 426 Oakwood Dr.

PRICE: $425,000

Agent: Sherri Roizen, F. C. Tucker: 317-408-3045