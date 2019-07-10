Realty Check: Permanent Vacation

Roll out those lazy, hazy, crazy days of summer and round up your pretzels and beer. Tucked into a thickly wooded acre on the west side of Eagle Creek Reservoir, just south of 56th Street, this sprawling home offers amenities that sound like they were pulled from a vacation guide. Waterfront views, check. Tennis court, check. A sauna and swimming pool, check and check. “It’s very much a resort-like feeling living here, and you don’t need to leave the house for days on end,” the seller says.

Though built in the mid-1990s, the interior has been redesigned to optimize natural light, through skylights, picture windows, and an open layout, including a dramatic floating staircase. The spaces are bright and comfortable with a soothing color palette. Nearly every room has water views.

If it’s too chilly to enjoy kayaking or tennis, the living room’s double-sided fireplace will keep you cozy and allow you to enjoy the scenery from the comfort of the couch. Raw elements, such as wood and metal, are popular accents throughout the house, while the dark rolled-steel wall breaks up the white of the kitchen and adds a modern, textural punch. The wall travels alongside the floating staircase to the lower level, where its drama contrasts with the warm wood of the wet bar in an excellent entertaining space—there’s even a dumbwaiter to save you trips upstairs to the kitchen.

The home has five bedrooms with five-and-a-half bathrooms across more than 7,000 square feet. Thanks to its retreat-like setting, each day brings endless possibilities. Kick off the morning with a workout in the sunny gym, then head upstairs for coffee on the deck. Or get in a morning paddleboard workout from the dock, or swim laps in the pool, which overlooks the water. At night, unwind with a soothing sauna session or a glass of wine at sunset. Better yet, do it all.

WANT TO BUY IT?

Address: 5125 Green Braes East Dr.

Price: $2,200,000

Agent: Tina Smith, Encore Southeby’s International, 317-339-6097

Photos Courtesy The Home Aesthetic