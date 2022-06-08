Fresh On The Scene Of Shelby Street

Strut The home of local fashion lines Komäfi and Wishful Thinkin’, skatewear heavyweight Supreme, and trending Japanese brands is a 40-foot shipping container. What Cargo Streetwear Boutique lacks in space it makes up for in its curated collection. A $500 pair of Nikes festooned with roses sits near a $15 basketball, part of their collab with HotBox Pizza. If you don’t want to rub elbows on a Saturday, book private shopping Monday–Wednesday. 1336 Shelby St., 317-679-6270, cargostreetwear.com

Renew Get your om on at Fountain Square Yoga. Classes in the bright, airy space are aligned with participants’ experience, from newbie to seasoned shavasana poser. Can’t decide between hot yoga, midday flow sessions, and arm-balance workshops? Opt for a one-month unlimited pass to try them all and see which you like best. 1315 Shelby St., Ste. 2, 317-602-3435, fountainsquareyoga.com

Toast The quirky local art inside Fountain Square Brewing Co. has kickstarted many a good conversation. From a light Pilsner to the Soul Ride IPA a drop shy of 8 percent alcohol, this brewhaus-taproom pours pints of pretty much every type of beer. (Prepare for that eternal 12-year-old boy in your group to chortle ordering Hop for Teacher.) 1301 Barth Ave., 317-493-1410, fountainsquarebeer.com

Crave New chef Chris Trevino of Thin Glizzy fame put his spin on Thunderbird’s Southern fare. Hits are the fried chicken sandwich and the pimento cheese dip with crispy, salted chicken skins. The $10 classic cocktails, like the Champs Elysees, a concoction of Sacred Bond brandy, Green Chartreuse, lemon, and angostura bitters, are far from basic. Fountain Square denizens lean upon their savory standbys after a night of drinking. Just weave your way into a booth before 1 a.m. 1127 Shelby St., 317-974-9580, thunderbirdindy.com

Adopt If nibbling a Danish while lolling with 30 cats sounds like a good time, head to Nine Lives Cat Cafe. The felines, some with a perpetual case of the zoomies, are all adoptable. Didn’t snag a reservation? You can sip your cuppa as you size up potential pals through the glass. Check out happy-ending Polaroids of former residents, like the Russian Blue pair who lost their owner but found a home together, and browse kitty-themed trinkets. 1315 Shelby St., Ste. 1, 317-602-5287, ninelivescatcafe.com

Pamper Has your pooch run afoul of a skunk? Bow Wow Meow Boutique, a groomer and pet-supply shop, can help. They even bathe cats. Spiffed-up clients leave spritzed with cologne and adorned with a bandana. DIY washing stations are available. 1315 Shelby St., Ste. 4, 317-974-9791, bowwowmeowindy.com

Sip and Nosh Ensconced in a circa-1900 building, Wine Market & Table trots out small plates to pair with an approachable wine list. Try deviled eggs with truffle Parmesan or a dish of rainbow trout, peppered salmon, whitefish, cornichons, and shallot jam. As you leave, shop the wine annex. 1110 Shelby St., 317-493-1010, winemarketindy.com

Imbibe As far as speakeasy-esque bars go, The Brass Ring Lounge has been holding its dark-and-jazzy own for 15 years. Poke your head in, and before you can say hipster, you’ll be watching Turner classic films on the monitors and sipping a Sidecar. Pours of the 1920s (gin rickeys!) are the thing. Then head out to the patio with a Claus’ Sausage Plate starring bratwurst made down the road. 1245 Shelby St., 317-635-7464, thebrassringlounge.com

Munch Get a Monster Slice with a soda for $6.75 at Papa Ray’s Pizza and Wings. The veggie calzone, meanwhile, bulges with fresh spinach, mushrooms, and green pepper. The dough is made on premises daily. Or do the plump wings doused in teriyaki sauce. This place is nothing fancy, but trust, you’ll leave happy on the cheap. 1267 Shelby St., 317-820-3173, paparayspizzamenu.com

Indulge Grab a table in front of newcomer The New Edge of Ice Cream (listed in our roundup as one of “25 of Indy’s Coolest Ice Cream Shops”) and bliss out on Whiskey Cream, Marshmallow, or Cookie Butter. You’ll find vegan ice cream alongside homemade popsicles and pink vanilla waffle cones. 1325 Shelby St., 317-384-1093