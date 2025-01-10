Shop Talk: The Eras Tour

Satellite Vintage

Broad Ripple’s women-owned Satellite Vintage has a signature disco meets Western-glam theme—and goodies to squeal over in every corner. “We all have our own aesthetic,” says co-owner Angie Parry-Lemon of the bright, cozy space. “So it’s fun to see the shop come together with each of our unique finds.” With individually sourced pieces from the 1950s to the current day, it’s curated and merchandised to make anyone’s space cowboy dreams come true.

824 E. Westfield Blvd., 317-643-2412

HOURS

Thu–Sat 11 a.m.–7 p.m. Sun 11 a.m.–3 p.m.

D’s photos courtesy The Shops At Perry Crossing

D’s Vintage Toys and Collectibles

Family-owned and operated, D’s Vintage Toys and Collectibles buys, sells, and trades rare, new, and vintage toys in The Shops at Perry Crossing. Owner Dennis Puyear II was inspired to open the shop when he was expecting a son. “I wanted him to play with the same toys that I did.” An enclave for popular lines like Star Wars, DC, and Marvel, the shop is an instant blast from the past. Or as Puyear puts it, “bringing back childhood memories and creating new ones.”

314 Marketplace Mile, Plainfield, 317-683-8697

HOURS

Mon–Thu 11 a.m.–7 p.m.; Fri–Sat 11 a.m.–8 p.m.; Sun Noon–6 p.m.

Vintage Kulture Clothing

The bustling, trendy strip that is Mass Ave wouldn’t be complete without a cool vintage shop. Enter newcomer Vintage Kulture Clothing. Its mission is to promote secondhand shopping both as a way to find one-of-a-kind classic wardrobe components and to live more sustainably. Through its upcycling process, it focuses on offering high-quality men’s and women’s clothing from the 1960s to the 2000s with an emphasis on streetwear, jeans, and pop culture–themed pieces.

869 Massachusetts Ave.

HOURS

Sun, Tue Noon–7 p.m.; Wed–Thu 11 a.m.–7 p.m.; Fri–Sat 11 a.m.–8 p.m.