10 Merchants To Hit At The Junior League Holiday Mart

If you hear a frightening rumble this week, it’s just the stampede for Dave’s Coffee Cakes when the Junior League of Indianapolis Holiday Mart returns to the Indiana State Fairgrounds after last year’s hiatus. Now in its 50th year, the ginormous gift sale wouldn’t be the same without the shopper-fave cake seller, and Dave’s is back with its cinnamon supremes and pineapple upside-downs. More than half the merchants this year are first-timers for making new traditions, too. Here’s a guide to some notable sellers to give you a running start when the doors open this weekend. (Psst: Take some canned goods for the Riley Hospital Food Pantry.)

SaraBoo Creek from Noblesville makes handcrafted wooden signs and ornaments and will personalize items on site. For cute and traditional, go with a family snowman sign with a Frosty for each person in your household. For fresh and funny, a White Claw ornament (or the Santa Claws version).

DaVinci’s Vinyls upcycles vintage records into sculptures and collectibles that music lovers will crave. These mini masterpieces give a new spin to icons like The Beatles and Frank Sinatra, and about any band that has ever had a Top 10 hit.

Three Irish Sisters comes in clutch with a selection of gifts and products directly from Ireland. Enamour yourselves with beautiful Celtic Ruanas; organic creams and soaps made from ingredients like seaweed, rosemary, and thyme; and tea towels of natural linen.

Storm Striker Art wins over sports fans with vibrant, contemporary depictions of mascots, college-campus landmarks, and iconic symbols on canvases, ornaments, flags, and prints. It’s all licensed, too—no copyright fouls here.

Paint the Town by Numbers creates memories and fun through hand-designed painting kits on numbered canvases, gingerbread houses, and ornaments. Some of the whimsical DIY projects allow you to Van Gogh famous figures such as Frida Khalo, Dolly Parton, and Aretha Franklin.

Stop by Soul & Story Shop if you have a taste for the finer things in life—including giving back. In addition to European chocolate and gemstone jewelry, Soul & Story also carries products made by Cambodian women who have been injured in land mines, as well as arts and goods by children rescued from human trafficking.

GoldenBoy Biscuits specializes in pampering your fur baby with homemade treats in lots of different flavors, including bacon and cheddar and apple pumpkin.

Kids clothier KPea Original is new to Holiday Mart this year and has a knack for combining stripes and patterns into fun, joyful pieces for boys and girls, all American-made.

Frankie Jo’s might be based in Carmel, but the online boutique is all about the small-town life and hypes it up on T-shirts and other apparel. There’s never been a cuter 4-H tee than the one honoring the creator’s first heifer, Rambler.

Fishers-based Unplug Soy Candles is having some fun with the word “Ho” this season, continuing the bawdy sense of humor that has made the company a local craze.