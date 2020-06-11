18 Gifts For Father’s Day

It’s time to celebrate Dad.

Father’s Day is June 21. Stumped on what to get Dad, other than a day all to himself? We’ve rounded up 18 ideas, including picks for his wardrobe, the home bar, the patio, and more.

A water-resistant watch

Bonus points if the timepiece doesn’t require a second mortgage. Each of these Citizen styles is designed to withstand splashing, showering, swimming, and the occasional beer spill. From left: $195, $275, and $295 at Moyer Fine Jewelers. Open for in-store shopping.

A Wine of the Month membership

Talk about bottle service. Dad can discover a new favorite in a monthly haul from Greg Hardesty’s culinary play space, Studio C ($40 for two bottles; options are red, white, or a variety), or from Goose the Market ($34 for one red and one white or $49 for one red, one white, and a mystery bottle of wine, beer, sake, or other libation). Order both online.

A cocktail kit

If he’s more likely to shake up a cocktail than pour some Cabernet, West Fork Whiskey is now operating as a carryout bottle shop where you’ll find 12-ounce cocktail mixers (left; $10 or $20) or whiskey bundles (prices vary). Order online.

Tinker Coffee subscription

Dad can be properly caffeinated all month long with a subscription box from this local roaster. Choose from two ($30), three ($42), or four ($50) bags that are delivered to your door. They’ll grind the beans for you, too. Order online.

A new book

Supporting an independent bookstore AND giving Dad the perfect accompaniment while he sips his wine, cocktail, or coffee is an all-around win. There might still be time to order from one of Indiana’s black-owned bookshops, Brain Lair Books and Beyond Barcodes Bookstore. Indy Reads Books has numerous titles online for curbside pickup. Irvington Vinyl & Books opens for in-store browsing June 15, but you can also email owner Elysia Lucinda Smith to see if the store carries your desired picks. And in Zionsville, Black Dog Books is open for in-store shopping, too.

A good-cause T-shirt

Indy-based Sky Outfitters has a buy-one-give-one model to support homeless. BOGO is also what this Sunset Logo shirt ($28) says in Greek. The idea is that people will ask what it means and you’ll spread the word about Sky’s mission.

New running shoes

If quarantine has Dad musing about starting running, a pair of On shoes might finally get him moving. The brand has earned praise for its “CloudTec” technology that both cushions the blow when you land and helps propel you when taking off. $130 at Raleigh Limited Menswear. Open for in-store shopping.

Cool Dad shoes

Now that the running wardrobe has gotten an upgrade, maybe it’s time for the other pairs in his collection to receive the same treatment. Ultra-trendy dads might want Golden Goose (left; $495 at Raleigh Limited) added to their flock, while the khaki-shorts-and-button-down set might prefer the less flashy Peter Millar styles (middle; $155 at Raleigh Limited) or the Stacy Adams “Halden” sneaker/loafer hybrid (right; $89 at Heritage Clothier & Home). Shop Heritage online or in store.

A summer-ready shirt

Speaking of button-downs, Dad could use a lightweight option in a whimsical, seasonally appropriate pattern. The cocktails (left; $79) and flamingo ($63.20) styles are from Heritage Clothier & Home, while the Taylor Stitch “Hawthorne” in Flower Field (right; $125) is from James Dant. Shop James Dant online or schedule an appointment for in-store shopping.

A leather valet tray

Handcrafted pieces from Indy-based The Path Less Traveled, available in various sizes and leather and fastener colors ($22 to $26.50), give Dad a place to stash his phone, keys, and other essentials. Personalize the tray for free. Order online.

A cookbook or two

Yes, Snoop Dogg has a cookbook. We blame his friendship with Martha Stewart. Find dinner inspiration in the form of baked macaroni and cheese, easy orange chicken, and, for after eating, gin and juice. $25 at Silver in the City. Another option: Trejo’s Tacos ($25), in which actor Danny Trejo shares 75 recipes for tacos, doughnuts, and more. Shop online or in store at two locations.

Newfangled Confections’ Father’s Day Gift Box

From the maker of Frittle comes an assortment of goodies featuring two new items: Hoptimist Crunch, a pretzel and beer peanut brittle, and bacon caramels, of which you receive 12. Also included are six truffles and a box of Frittle. $55 from Newfangled Confections. Order online.

The newest Corkcicle offering

Beers stay cold for up to three hours with the Arctican, a stainless-steel koozie that chills your beverage, not your hand. $20 at Silver in the City.

A pizza stone

The ceramic Weber Grilling Stone distributes heat evenly (essential for pizza), and is designed for gas, charcoal, and electric grills. $60 at Ace Hardware locations. Shop in store or online.

A Big Green Egg

Maybe Dad doesn’t want a pizza stone, he wants an entirely new grill. And if he’s been dropping hints about a Big Green Egg, now’s the time: The line is currently 20 percent off at O’Malia’s Living. Shop in store or call 317-846-6812.



Already have a BGE? Consider a new accessory, like the rib and roast rack, or acacia wood Egg Mates, to give the grillmaster more space. Prices vary by grill size.

A fire pit

Dad gets a fire pit, and you get a handy way to make s’mores all summer long. Everyone benefits. Bond Olivera 28-inch gas fire pit, $230 at Sullivan Hardware & Garden. Shop in store or order online for in-store pickup.

A hammock

Swaying in the shade, beverage in hand, sounds lovely, doesn’t it? Castaway Duracord striped quilted hammock, $160 at Sullivan Hardware & Garden. Stand sold separately.