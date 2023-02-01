20 Unique Valentine’s Gifts 

It can be all too easy to get so wrapped up in, well, life, that we don’t take enough time to express our appreciation and adoration to those we care about. Happily, though, Valentine’s Day 2023 is here to nudge us into doing just that. Sure, flowers, candy, or a special dinner are always options, but this year, you can also go a sweet step further with these fresh ideas for Valentine’s Day gifts.

Whether your ride-or-die is your girlfriend, husband, mom, bestie, kid, or even your Lab, you’ll find a present here to make them smile (or drool). And since most of us are still recovering from the budget-buster that was December, we’ve included a bunch of under-$20 options too. Bonus: Every last one comes from a local business.

Partner

Cherry Bomb Soy Candle – Give a gift that just makes ‘scents.’ You can’t go wrong with gifting a candle, and MOCO Candles make for a classic gift that will be sure to heat things up with scents like Cherry Bomb or Matcha Milk. $26, MOCO Candles, moco-candles.com

Let’s Stay Here Forever Throw – There’s nothing better than an at home date night cuddled up on the couch with a favorite show and a bottle of local wine. Stay cozy in style with this throw blanket on Valentine’s Day and year round. $98, Decorate, decorateindy.com

Actually Curious – Curiosity Edition – Get to know each other on a deeper level and answer life’s tough questions with this pack from Actually Curious, the perfect way to find things out you may not have known before and grow your connection. $25, Rooftop Fruit, rooftopfruit.co

Mini Keystone – Ghost White – You never need an excuse for a new bag, but Valentine’s Day might be a good one. Keep it local in leather with this backpack and take it on your next romantic picnic or date night. $229, Howl + Hide, howlandhidesupply.com

Galentine

Permanent Jewelry – Take friendship bracelets to a new level and get zapped by the newest trend of permanent bracelets. These high quality, dainty 14k gold filled pieces last a lifetime and are the perfect way to create memories and strengthen your bond. $50-$95, Francis + Fern, francisandfernboutique.com

XOXO Valentine Graphic Sweatshirt – Looking for a new fit for a cozy girls night in? Order the pizza, pop open a bottle of wine, and turn on the rom-coms for a cute and comfy Galentine’s gathering. $48, Hot House Market, shophothousemarket.com

Satellite of Love Signet Ring – Say it, wear it, express it however you’d like, but jewelry is always the answer. This one says it all. Keep it cute and dainty with this subtle ring that your Galentine will always cherish. $68, Good Neighbor, shopgoodneighbor.com

Seven Hearts Beer Can Glass – Iced coffee might not make the world go round, but drinking it out of a kitschy beer can glass sure does help. Your gal pal will enjoy her morning coffee routine even more with this cute cup. $24, Francis + Fern, francisandfernboutique.com

Parent

Radiant Rae Rose Clay Face Mask – Creating space for mom to relax is one of the best gifts you can give. Mom will feel relaxed and rejuvenated after indulging in a rose-scented face mask during a long bath. $14.99, Make It Classy, makeitclassydiy.com

Ambre Soak – Ambre Blends creates classic essential oil based scents that Indy knows and loves. These soaks make for a highly relaxing bath experience that will leave mom smelling and feeling good. $46, Ambre Blends, ambreblends.com

Heart Tea Steeper Strainer Infuser – Give mom something from the heart – even better, pair it with tea from a local shop and let her settle in to some self care. $10, Tuggles Gifts and Goods, tugglesgiftsandgoods.com

Loom Parent-Child Journal – Looking for a way to create a deeper bond with your mother or father? Reflect on life’s questions and learn even more about each other with thoughtful writing prompts and creative drawings. $34, Tuggles Gifts and Goods, tugglesgiftsandgoods.com

Kid

Lovelane Paint Your Own: Super Hero Cuffs Kit – It’s so important for children to see the hero in themselves; encourage and inspire while boosting creativity and imagination and bond with your child in a new way. $29.99, Homespun: Modern Handmade, shop.homespunindy.com

Tangram Tiling Puzzle – There’s no need to puzzle over love. Create new memories and spend quality time together while flexing your creative muscles with this love-inspired puzzle. $32.99, Homespun: Modern Handmade, shop.homespunindy.com

Dear Me: I Love You Activity Book & Journal – In a season that’s all about loving others, learning about self-love and self-care is also important to remember. Encourage children to learn to love themselves with this activity book, and plant the seeds that will help them in adulthood. $14, Silver in the City, silverinthecity.com

Pollinator Seed Pops – Why buy plants when you can grow your own? Cultivate your love together and plant these pollinator seeds; you’ll also love the earth a little, too. Once they’re in bloom, your kiddo can spread the love and give them to someone to make them smile. $7.50, Silver in the City, silverinthecity.com

Pets

Metazoa Drinking Buddy Dog Bandanna – Love your pup in style with cute apparel from a local brewery that gives back to the animals. Even better, take them on a trip to the brewery for some puppy playtime. $10, Metazoa Brewing Co., metazoabrewing.com

Neapolitan Ice Cream Wafers – Now your pup can have their dessert and eat it, too. Your pet can indulge sweetly and safely with these tasty snacks, because nothing says “I love you” like extra treats. $8.49, Three Dogs Bakery, threedogindy.com

Crunchy Tuna Cat Treats – People often get categorized into ‘dog lovers’ or ‘cat lovers’, but I think we can all agree every furry friend deserves the love. Cats will enjoy crunching on these tasty treats that are made locally with love. $5, Kora’s Kitchen, koraskitchen.com

Lady Bug Plush Toy – Nothing spreads more love and joy than a special toy to play with. This love bug will keep your pet happy, and will definitely put a smile on your face, too. $9.99, Three Dogs Bakery, threedogindy.com