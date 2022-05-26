Nine Outdoor Decor Items For Adding Curb Appeal
PATIO SEASON is here at last. Whether you have an expansive porch or a sliver of a balcony, you can easily create an outdoor oasis as warm and welcoming as the inside of your home. All you need is some comfortable seating, the right lighting, some greenery (real or fake), and a bit of your own personality infused. These local finds touch on the warming trend of Southwestern design that you’ll want to enjoy all day (or night) long.
Hand-braided Månalg wall lamp.
$30. Ikea, 11400 Ikea Way, Fishers, ikea.com
Geometric rug.
$267. Village Home, 27 E. Cedar St., Zionsville
Antique door knocker.
Prices vary. Architectural Antiques of Indianapolis, 5000 W. 96th St., antiquearchitectural.com
Faux snake plant and seagrass basket.
Faux Plant. $90. World Market, 2200 E. 116th St., Carmel, worldmarket.com
Basket. $49. Surroundings, 1101 E. 54th St., Ste. B, surroundings-antique-store.business.site
Vintage deck chair.
$185 for a pair. Midland Arts and Antiques Market, 907 E. Michigan St.
Wrought-iron table.
$70. French Pharmacie Flea, 823 E. Westfield Blvd.
Concrete frog lamp.
$69. Surroundings
Saffron snake pillow.
$163. Village Home