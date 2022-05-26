Subscribe
Nine Outdoor Decor Items For Adding Curb Appeal

Make your porch your new favorite space with these easy-breezy additions.
Outdoor Decor Items Adding Curb Appeal

PATIO SEASON is here at last. Whether you have an expansive porch or a sliver of a balcony, you can easily create an outdoor oasis as warm and welcoming as the inside of your home. All you need is some comfortable seating, the right lighting, some greenery (real or fake), and a bit of your own personality infused. These local finds touch on the warming trend of Southwestern design that you’ll want to enjoy all day (or night) long.    

Hand-braided Månalg wall lamp.
A woven wall lamp adds is the perfect outdoor decor item for a boho vibe

$30. Ikea, 11400 Ikea Way, Fishers, ikea.com

Geometric rug.

A southwestern printed rug is the right touch for anchoring your outdoor decor items

$267. Village Home, 27 E. Cedar St., Zionsville

Antique door knocker.
this horseshoe door knocker is adding curb appeal and welcoming

Prices vary. Architectural Antiques of Indianapolis, 5000 W. 96th St., antiquearchitectural.com

Faux snake plant and seagrass basket.
a fake snake plant and woven basket

Faux Plant. $90. World Market, 2200 E. 116th St., Carmel, worldmarket.com
Basket. $49. Surroundings, 1101 E. 54th St., Ste. B, surroundings-antique-store.business.site

 

Vintage deck chair.
A vintage folding chair

$185 for a pair. Midland Arts and Antiques Market, 907 E. Michigan St.

Wrought-iron table.
A wrough-iron table

$70. French Pharmacie Flea, 823 E. Westfield Blvd.

Concrete frog lamp.
a frog lamp is the fun way for adding curb appeal

$69. Surroundings

Saffron snake pillow.
a snake pillow adds a pop of color

$163. Village Home

