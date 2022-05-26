Nine Outdoor Decor Items For Adding Curb Appeal

PATIO SEASON is here at last. Whether you have an expansive porch or a sliver of a balcony, you can easily create an outdoor oasis as warm and welcoming as the inside of your home. All you need is some comfortable seating, the right lighting, some greenery (real or fake), and a bit of your own personality infused. These local finds touch on the warming trend of Southwestern design that you’ll want to enjoy all day (or night) long.

Hand-braided Månalg wall lamp.

$30. Ikea, 11400 Ikea Way, Fishers, ikea.com

Geometric rug.

$267. Village Home, 27 E. Cedar St., Zionsville

Antique door knocker.

Prices vary. Architectural Antiques of Indianapolis, 5000 W. 96th St., antiquearchitectural.com

Faux snake plant and seagrass basket.

Faux Plant. $90. World Market, 2200 E. 116th St., Carmel, worldmarket.com

Basket. $49. Surroundings, 1101 E. 54th St., Ste. B, surroundings-antique-store.business.site



Vintage deck chair.

$185 for a pair. Midland Arts and Antiques Market, 907 E. Michigan St.

Wrought-iron table.

$70. French Pharmacie Flea, 823 E. Westfield Blvd.

Concrete frog lamp.

$69. Surroundings

Saffron snake pillow.

$163. Village Home