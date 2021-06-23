Subscribe
Subscribe & Save!
Subscribe now and save 50% off the cover price of the Indianapolis Monthly magazine.
×
dish icon

Add Some Color To Summer With The Ipanema Sandals

Grab a pair of the stand-out, sustainable sandals at Good Neighbor in the Bottleworks District.

The Ipanema sandals.Photo by Tony Valainis

Step comfortably into warm weather in a pair of Ipanema sandals from the Brazilian flip-flop maker of the same name. Your sole mate exists in some combination of the line’s colors and styles, all with a geometric design inside that replicates the iconic mosaic sidewalks along Ipanema Beach in Rio de Janeiro. Every pair is lightweight yet sturdy and made with 100-percent recyclable vegan materials. You’ll surely find yourself humming the famous song—and it’s not a bad earworm to have all summer long. $24 and up. Good Neighbor, Bottleworks District, 850 Massachusetts Ave.

Tags , ,
Latest

1. Add Some Color To Summer With The Ipanema Sandals

Dylan Lee Hodges

2. The Feed: Upland’s New Location, Joey Chestnut, And More

Sarah Murrell

3. Dr. Aaron E. Carroll Returns To Talk Pandemic Successes And Failures, Risk Management, And Writing

IM Editors
logo

X
X