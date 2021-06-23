Add Some Color To Summer With The Ipanema Sandals

Step comfortably into warm weather in a pair of Ipanema sandals from the Brazilian flip-flop maker of the same name. Your sole mate exists in some combination of the line’s colors and styles, all with a geometric design inside that replicates the iconic mosaic sidewalks along Ipanema Beach in Rio de Janeiro. Every pair is lightweight yet sturdy and made with 100-percent recyclable vegan materials. You’ll surely find yourself humming the famous song—and it’s not a bad earworm to have all summer long. $24 and up. Good Neighbor, Bottleworks District, 850 Massachusetts Ave.