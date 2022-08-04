Subscribe
Addendum Gallery’s New Place Setter

Fans of MacKenzie-Childs flock to a checkered heaven in Carmel.
MacKenzie-Childs collection at Addendum Gallery, 751 Hanover Pl., CarmelPhoto by Tony Valainis

THE ICONIC check pattern of upscale home goods line MacKenzie-Childs—found on everything from tea kettles and tableware to tumblers and trivets—has taken over a new boutique in Carmel City Center. Owner Shane Hartke expanded Addendum Gallery into the former home of Nine + Roxy across the street to meet demand for the brand seen in the kitchens of Kris Jenner, Iris Apfel, and Goldie Hawn. MacKenzie-Childs’s signature playfulness is everywhere: cow-shaped butter dishes, throw pillows accented with pom-poms, a planter resembling a pair of Wellington boots. The showstopper is the “dream cupboard,” wall-to-wall shelves of tablescape glee inspired by a display at MacKenzie-Childs’s Manhattan flagship. The new store is also Indiana’s exclusive seller of Lele Sadoughi bejeweled headbands and Stoney Clover Lane’s customizable accessories. Shoppers can also peruse Estelle stemware, Versace plates, and Assouline coffee-table books. Stay tuned for a fall event with MacKenzie-Childs’s creative director Rebecca Proctor.   

❶ Royal Check enamel vase, $108 ❷ Courtly Check large deer, $428 ❸ Flower Market small colander, $78 ❹ Assouline coffee-table book, $95

