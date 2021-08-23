Subscribe
Subscribe & Save!
Subscribe now and save 50% off the cover price of the Indianapolis Monthly magazine.
×
dish icon

Admit It: You Want To Own A Cryptid-Emblazoned Tea Towel

Don't say we never brought you any unique ideas.

Photograph by Tony Valainis

KITCHENS ARE THE place where kitschy design thrives, so toss the rags for a new Mab Graves cryptid tea towel ($28)The local Pop Surrealist superstar made ink-drawn depictions of Indiana’s infamous Churubusco Beast of Busco lake monster, the Dupont Gully Wompus, and other forest creatures roaming Hoosier imaginations. If you can’t bring yourself to soil such a work of art, Graves suggests styling it as a headwrap instead. Her work is hard to find, but legend has it you might spot one of these at Homespun: Modern Handmade if the artist’s website is sold out. 

Tags
Latest

1. SoChatti’s Matt Rubin is a Sweet Talker

Suzanne Krowiak

2. Admit It: You Want To Own A Cryptid-Emblazoned Tea Towel

Dylan Lee Hodges

3. The Best of Indiana Fashion Week

Dylan Lee Hodges
logo

X
X