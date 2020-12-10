All The Local Holiday Pop-Up Shops

Hoosier Sister

Clay Terrace, Carmel, hoosiersister.com

Come to take a free family photo in a Jeep Wagoneer staged for the holidays, and stay for a bay-leaf wreath that will later dry out and can be used for cooking. That’s one of the unique gifts that sisters Heidi Heldt and Gretchen Harter source for their Clay Terrace store, which is a semi-permanent home for their vintage business heavy on decor as well as jewelry from women-owned brands. After eight years, the sisters are pros at finding inspired items from sources as varied as antiques dealers, artisan makers, and watermelon farmers, mixed with new home goods from the same wholesale sources that retailers like Pottery Barn use. Hoosier Sister usually sells at markets around the country and online, but since many events have been canceled during the pandemic, they have set up shop in Carmel and are open a couple weeks per month—right now, through Sunday, December 13, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, and noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday. But keep tabs on their social media for a potential holiday extension. Best-sellers include their own line of candles in concrete containers, including a masculine Huntsman scent ($28 and $35).

Remedy

226 Park St., Westfield, @remedywestfield on Instagram

This shop attached to Root 31, a modern garden boutique, translates the plant and nature lifestyle into gift form. Inspired, small-batch modern goods from makers around the country include a kit for storing foraged plant specimens, artisan chocolate, cleansing bundles from Broad Ripple Candle Company, and greeting cards with contemporary messages (“It’s okay to not feel okay”) that are mini works of art. Remedy will open permanently later next year, but for now it’s open daily from noon to 5 p.m. through December 24.

Moonshot Games

Noblesville town square, moonshotgamesstore.com

Everyone you know mastered every single board game and every single puzzle in their house during quarantine. Refresh the game closet at this Noblesville outpost of a former Mass Ave retailer. From the puzzle collection, we love the two-sided Gray Malin wanderlust series with gorgeous aerial photography of a dreamy destination like Hawaii or Italy ($25). Pick one meaningful to your recipient—or a place you promise to take that person once you feel like traveling again.

Harrison Center Holiday Pop-Up

1505 N. Delaware St., harrisoncenter.org/holiday-popup-shop

Art is an unsung gift and not as hard to choose as you might think. Look for something that reminds you of the recipient in some way and it’s instantly personal (not to mention unique and unexpected) and will always find a spot in that person’s home or office, be it decorative or functional. Browse the Harrison Center’s Holiday Pop-Up Shop for paintings, pottery, pop-surrealist jigsaw puzzles, local postcards (frame them!), scarves, jewelry, and more. It’s open in the building’s City Gallery weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. through December 24.

Crown and Cloth Floral Co.

West Elm at The Fashion Mall, crownandcloth.com

The chain home store always has a selection of items from local makers for sale, too. This Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., there will be a spotlight on Carmel florist Crown and Cloth Flower Company. The beautiful, modern arrangements in unusual vessels make great hostess gifts, and there will also be gift boxes including items like Duke Cannon’s popular Lump of Coal soap. Prices start at $45.

A few more: Raintree Market (822 E. Coil St.), a mercantile-style gourmet shop previewing its permanent brick-and-mortar opening in 2021, Thursday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Eclectic Attic (2250 E. 55th St.) for vintage home decor, December 11 and 12 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Best Chocolate in Town (871 Massachusetts Ave.), which closed its permanent shop earlier this year, is making its boxed truffles and decadent chocolate bars available for the holidays.