Becker Supply Co. Is Bringing The Outdoors To The City

Outfitters sell goods you need for a nature retreat. Becker Supply Co. sells apparel and accessories for telling people you love going on them. Screen-printers Leena and Jake Middaugh affix “Fish Crew” and “Born to Swim” onto T-shirts and other wares, and after a successful pop-up shop at The Fashion Mall selling their original designs, the couple knew their business could no longer stay nomadic. The Middaughs set up camp with “Plant a Tree” totes and koozies, “Midwest” trucker hats, and walleye fish baby bibs at the Bottleworks District as one of the hotspot’s first retailers. It’s located inside the Garage Food Hall, but when weather permits, their large sliding windows will be opened to the great outdoors—not exactly nature, but the Cultural Trail is a short block away. Signs you may see on hiking trails are scattered around the shop, and national parks fans will be walking on air knowing for every purchase made, a tree is planted through the National Forest Foundation. Happy trails to you.