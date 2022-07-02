The Best Sandals That Go Day-To-Night

STEP INTO SUMMER with sandals you’ll want to wear (and actually can!) well into the fall. These seven locally sourced options are the perfect day-to-night pairs, meaning you can wear them to the office and then out on the town. Or, maybe you’re traveling and would rather spare some room for more clothing: Take a couple of pairs you know will be great companion pieces to that flowy cocktail dress and that classic white tee and jeans. Whether you prefer a chunky, kitten, or no heel at all—or you just can’t kick your beloved Birkenstocks to the curb—these are the coolest sandals of this and the next season.

Marc Fisher “Marisol” slide.

$140. Nordstrom, The Fashion Mall, nordstrom.com

Caslon “Laurette” suede knotted block heel.

$80. nordstrom.com

Pedro Garcia ball-heel leather sandal.

$475. 8 Fifteen, 815 E. 65th St., 8fifteen.com

Steve Madden “Moxxi” kitten-heel thong.

$99. Macy’s, Castleton Square Mall, macys.com

Sorel sandals.

$80. Englin’s Fine Footwear, Castleton Square Mall, englinsfinefootwear.com

Salt + Umber handwoven mule.

$119. Good Neighbor, 850 Massachusetts Ave., shopgoodneighbor.com

Papillio by Birkenstock

“Gizeh” vegan platform sandals. $100. Goodman’s Shoes, 1300 E. 86th St., goodmansshoes.com