Cool Kids Shop With Lunch Money

LOOK FOR for the big red apple to find Lunch Money, which opened its doors in July. A mom herself, owner Shallan Hazlewood saw that Indianapolis wasn’t exactly abounding in specialty stores selling high-quality, fashion-forward children’s apparel. So she conjured up Lunch Money. The storefront yarn-art installation encourages young artists to add their own touches. The whimsical walls are wardrobed in color-coordinated attire to make outfitting littles easy and fun. Exclusive lines like the organic The Sunday Collective provide timeless looks for holiday festivities. And standout pieces, like a Holly Hastie satin bowed dress or a vintage-inspired jacket, are ready for memorable moments. Offerings go well beyond outfits. Popclox, clocks made to look like sloths, robots, and more, In2Green blankets—they’re just the right weight and weave to be used year-round—and Coast + Cove friendship bracelets are popular picks. And for the tiniest humans, find Little Sleepies jammies, made from bamboo and softer than silk.