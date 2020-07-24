Cool Stuff To Buy Right This Second

Last weekend, the second of a three-part collaborative series launched from lifestyle brands We Don’t Run From Adversity (WDRFA) and men’s clothier James Dant. It has been two years since Mike Gillis and Gary Patterson of WDRFA and Tommy Dant launched a quickly sold-out spring collection, dubbed “We,” consisting of lightweight jackets and Indiana state-bird embroidered tees. This time, they’ve joined forces to create a luxury travel-accessories line, designed and produced with Indiana-based LM Leather Goods. “We wanted to really challenge ourselves creatively to get to an even better product and concept than the first time,” Patterson said.

The three-part release began on July 10 with the launch of a toiletries bag. The bag’s waxed canvas and leather features make it not only durable, but sharp-looking, for all your on-the-go needs. Ultra-soft black and cream tees featuring Indianapolis’s longitude coordinates and the words “Alliance over Reliance” were also available. These items sold out right away. Next, similarly styled tote bags and wallets launched on July 17, but the perfect catch-all for your way to or from work also sold out. So be on the WDRFA website on Friday, July 24, at noon, for the final release, the cornerstone of the collection—the travel bag that you can wear as a backpack, $350.

With similar ethos, the collaboration between Gillis and Dant came easily with their shared love of quality and storytelling—but to different followings. Trying to merge the two bases and spreading that love came naturally and has stretched their creativity and versatility. Based on how fast this stuff is flying off the shelves, it’s clear people are responding to round two of their collaborative effort as wildly as their first—the collection inspires wanderlust near and far.